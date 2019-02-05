Coleman Stewart, Ky-lee Perry Describe NC State Pyramid Set

Competing in Austin this weekend, you may not have been able to tell that the NC State wolfpack had trained as much as they did over the holidays.

Defending 100 backstroke NCAA champion Coleman Stewart dropped a 46.4 100 back, in a speedo, among his other feats on the 2 day tri-meet with the Texas and Arizona. Sprint savant Ky-lee Perry went lifetime in season bests in both of her events on day 1, touching at 21.99 in the 50 free and 48.2 in the 100, as she was also simply in a practice suit.

Hear what both of them have to say about winter training in Raleigh, specifically about the pyramid set that totals 10×50’s short course AND 10×50’s long course, all of which are all out.