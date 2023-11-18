UMBC Gets Big Distance Freestyle Commitment from Jayden Atkins

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A UIL (Texas high school) 6A State Championships and Winter Juniors qualifier, Jayden Atkins of Grand Prairie, Texas has announced his 2024 commitment to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). Atkins is currently a senior at Lake Ridge High School and swims club with Life Time Dallas.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Thank you so much to my friends, family, and coaches who’ve helped me reach this point and I look forward to seeing where my future will take me. Go DAWGS 🐾💛”

Atkins qualified for the 2023 UIL 6A Swimming and Diving Championships last February in both the 200 free and 500 free. His top finish at the meet came in the 500 free, where he took twenty-first in prelims with a time of 4:44.93. In prelims of the 200 free he finished in twenty-second in 1:45.12. He finished twenty-first in the 500 free as a sophomore in 2022 as well, that year touching in a time of 4:40.81.

Over the summer, Atkins swam multiple lifetime bests in the long course pool at the 2023 Futures Championships in San Antonio. His top finish came in the 100 fly, with his finals time of 56.86 being good enough to earn him a thirteenth place finish. He also added a personal best of 1:58.65 in the 200 free during prelims.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 47.56

200 free – 1:41.56

500 free – 4:37.40

1650 free – 16:09.90

100 fly – 51.87

200 fly – 1:55.70

Atkins will be a big addition to the Retrievers program, particularly in the distance freestyle events. During the 2022-2023 school year, he would have led the team in the 1650 free while his lifetime best in the 500 free would have been the team’s second best. At the 2023 America East Swimming and Diving Championships, he would have finished in the top-eight of both events.

UMBC finished first at the 2023 America East Championships, winning the second straight title and fourteenth in the last sixteenth years. The team also walked away with numerous individual awards, with Niklas Weigelt taking the David Alexander Award for senior with the most points scored over a career, Oliver Gassmann winning Swimmer of the Meet for winning the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly, and Matt Donovan, along with his staff, winning Men’s Staff of the Year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.