Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Torri Huske

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

The 2022 World Championships was a history-making one for the United States, setting a new all-time record with 45 medals in Budapest, and playing a crucial role in that massive haul was Torri Huske.

Huske, 19, won six medals at her debut LC World Championships, including an individual title in the women’s 100 butterfly and two more golds on the U.S. medley relays.

The rising Stanford University sophomore set new lifetime best in three of her four individual events, including a new American Record in the 100 fly (55.64).

Huske’s World Championship Finishes

Women’s 100 fly – gold

Women’s 400 medley relay – gold

Mixed 400 medley relay – gold

Women’s 100 free – bronze

Women’s 400 free relay – bronze

Mixed 400 free relay – bronze

Women’s 50 free – sixth

Women’s 50 fly – sixth

Huske’s program in Budapest was one of the busiest of the meet, taking on 16 races across the eight-day competition.

She made the final in all four of her individual events, and produced some blistering splits when called upon to help the U.S. win two relays and claim bronze in two others.

Huske’s World Championship Swims (16)

Bold indicates personal best time.

50 free (3) – 24.63, 24.64, 24.91

100 free (4) – 52.92 , 52.96, 53.04, 53.72

, 52.96, 53.04, 53.72 50 fly (3) – 25.38 , 25.45, 26.10

, 25.45, 26.10 100 fly (3) – 55.64 , 56.29, 56.82

, 56.29, 56.82 100 free relay splits (1) – 52.60

100 fly relay splits (2) – 56.67, 56.17

Huske’s ability to not only swim best times at the most pressure-packed meet of the year, but produce high-end swims throughout the duration of a long meet with a jam-packed schedule, was nothing short of incredible.

