Daily Swim Coach Workout #703

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU

4×75 on 1:20/1:25 choice

100 kick choice

4×50 on :55/1:00 swim choice

Drill

6×25 on :55 Rock and Roll

6×25 on :55 One Arm

6×25 on :55 Triple Switch

300 perfect backstroke

Kick

200 choice no board

2×100 on 2:05 choice

4×75 w/fins on 1:10 4 lines under water

4×50 w/fins on :45/:50 choice

#MSG

Swim

3×200 IM on 3:15/3:25/3:45

4×150 on 2:15/2:25/2:35 back/free/back [by 50]

5×100 IM on

5×50 on :40/:45/:50 free

WD 100

#MSS

Swim

2×200 FRIM on 4:00/4:15

4×125 on 2:25/2:35 75 free 50 back

4×75 on 1:35/1:45 back/breast/free

5×50 on :55/1:00 free

WD 100