Daily Swim Coach Workout #703

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
WU
4×75 on 1:20/1:25 choice
100 kick choice
4×50 on :55/1:00 swim choice
Drill
6×25 on :55 Rock and Roll
6×25 on :55 One Arm
6×25 on :55 Triple Switch
300 perfect backstroke
Kick
200 choice no board
2×100 on 2:05 choice
4×75 w/fins on 1:10 4 lines under water
4×50 w/fins on :45/:50 choice
#MSG
Swim
3×200 IM on 3:15/3:25/3:45
4×150 on 2:15/2:25/2:35 back/free/back [by 50]
5×100 IM on
5×50 on :40/:45/:50 free
WD 100
#MSS
Swim
2×200 FRIM on 4:00/4:15
4×125 on 2:25/2:35 75 free 50 back
4×75 on 1:35/1:45 back/breast/free
5×50 on :55/1:00 free
WD 100
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Triple Switch is 3 strokes then gliding on side for 3 counts.
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.