Ukraine – We Stand For You! Sport Builds Bridges Worldwide!

Malmsten established in Phoenix Arizona, in 2020, by former swimmers Mikael Orn and Simon Percy. Mikael and Simon both swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson. Two different career paths and now teaming up in Malmsten Inc. Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten ́s most successful swimmers and swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson 1980 – 1984. He was the NCAA Champion 1983 in 200 yards freestyle and bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympic Games. In assuming leadership of Malmsten Inc., Mikael brings to bear his extensive experience as an IBM executive. He is a hands-on business le- ader with a track record of innovation, leading to market expansion and patents. Simon swam for the New Zealand National Team from 1990 to 1994 including the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1991 World Championships and 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Simon swam for ASU from 1991 to 1994, representing the university at the NCAA and becoming an All Ameri- can and Academic All American. Graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science. Since 1994, aside from his business career, Simon has coached swimming, including a return to Arizona State as an Assistant coach from 2006 to 2011. During the 2008 financial crisis, which forced ASU to cut the men’s swimming program, Simon teamed up with Mikael Orn, and other Alumni, securing funds to assure the future of Men’s Swimming at ASU, which thrives today under head coach Bob Bowman. A unique achievement in the Swimming community. Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB – the Global Leader in Racing Lane Lines. Malmsten USA will be producing Classic PRO and Gold PRO Racing Lane Lines for the North American market in accordance with Original Malmsten specifications.

Malmsten line of products also includes other Official FINA equipment such as Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Field of Play, Open Water Fi- nishing Lines as well as a proven range of pool construction equipment.

Our mission: “With a longstanding passion for aquatics, we design, produce and distribute high-end pool equipment with functionality, dura- bility and the environment in focus” – Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc.