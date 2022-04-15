Hellenic Swimming Federation Announces €70,000 Acropolis Swim Open 2022

The Hellenic Swimming Federation in Greece has announced the Acropolis Swim Open 2022.

The meet will take place at the Athens Olympic Aquatic Center, which has among the largest permanent spectator capacities for a pool in the world. Specifically, the meet will utilize the indoor pool that has a 6,200 seat capacity that was used for diving events at the 2000 Athens Olympics.

The event will take place from May 13-15, 2022.

Organizers are seeking to reinvigorate a meet that has been happening since 1987 and used to attract many of the world’s best swimmers every year. More recently, the meet has seen primarily Greek swimmers in attendance.

So far, Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu is the biggest name committed to the meet, with more internationally-recognizable swimmers expected to be announced after finalizing their registration. Hosszu is a 26-time World Champion and 3-time Olympic Champion in swimming.

Format

The meet will be raced in a 50 meter course.

Prelims will include flighted “A” and “B” Sessions, while finals will included A, B, and C heats, with the C heats reserved for junior competitors (girls born in 2005 or later, boys born in 2004 or later).

The meet is a FINA approved qualification event for the 2022 World Championships, and also is a qualification meet for the 2022 European Championships in Rome.

The entry deadline is April 25, 2022.

Prize Money

The meet will award €70,000 ($75,000 USD) in prize money to top finishers in both prelims and finals races, as well as overall events.

Prelims Top Qualifiers in Each Event:

1st place – €150

2nd place – €100

3rd place – €50

Finals Top Finishers in Each Event:

1st place – €300

2nd place – €200

3rd place – €100

4th place – €50

Prize Money for the Timed Finals of the 800 and 1500 freestyles:

1st place – €450

2nd place – €250

3rd place – €150

4th place – €50

There will be a further €20,400 available to the top 5 male and female athletes ranked by the sum of their two best swims by FINA Points, another €5,500 available for coaches of the best-performing athletes in the meet, and an additional €2,800 for coaches of the top-performing Greek athletes in the event.

The meet also offers €10,000 in prize money for a World Record, €6,000 in prize money for a European Record, €2,500 in prize money for a World Junior Record, €1,500 for a European Junior Record, €200 for a Greek Record, €100 for an Acropolis Swim Open Record, and €50 for a Greek Junior Record.

Organizers are also offering benefits to top international swimmers who travel to the meet and their coaches.