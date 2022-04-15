Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt Sates Discusses Decision to Turn Pro in South Africa, Forego NCAA Career

Reported by Spencer Penland.

After one semester at Georgia, South Africa’s Matt Sates, who owns a trio of World Junior Records, has decided to end his very brief NCAA career. This morning, Sates turned pro, signing with the Newton Agency, and will be returning to his hometown of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to train. Sates had only arrived at the University of Georgia in the U.S. in January, spending roughly 3 months with the Bulldogs before making this decision.

In Pietermaritzburg, Sates will be reuniting with his longtime mentor, Wayde Riddin, who previously served as South Africa’s head coach from 1999-2000. According to a report by Sunday Times, an independent outlet in South Africa, Sates want to focus on Long Course swimming, citing that basically all his recent success has come in either Short Course Meters or yards racing. He holds the World Junior Records in the SCM 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM.

Sates just concluded the South African Championships in Gqeberha, where he won titles in the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM. He’s qualified for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games this summer in both the 200 free and 200 IM.

