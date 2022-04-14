NCAA Champ Matt Sates Ends NCAA Career After 3 Months, Returns to South Africa

After one semester at Georgia, South Africa’s Matt Sates, who owns a trio of World Junior Records, has decided to end his very brief NCAA career. This morning, Sates turned pro, signing with the Newton Agency, and will be returning to his hometown of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to train. Sates had only arrived at the University of Georgia in the U.S. in January, spending roughly 3 months with the Bulldogs before making this decision.
In Pietermaritzburg, Sates will be reuniting with his longtime mentor, Wayde Riddin, who previously served as South Africa’s head coach from 1999-2000. According to a report by Sunday Times, an independent outlet in South Africa, Sates want to focus on Long Course swimming, citing that basically all his recent success has come in either Short Course Meters or yards racing. He holds the World Junior Records in the SCM 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM.
Sates just concluded the South African Championships in Gqeberha, where he won titles in the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM. He’s qualified for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games this summer in both the 200 free and 200 IM.
“I love swimming and for as long as I can remember I dreamed of competing on the world’s biggest stage as a professional,” Sates said in a statement on his decision.
Though he ultimately only competed in a handful of meets at UGA, Sates made his mark on the NCAA, winning the 500 title at the NCAA Championships last month swimming a 4:06.61, which stands as the 3rd-fastest 500 free in history. He also finished 3rd in the 200 free, clocking a 1:30.72. Though he missed out on finals of the 200 fly, Sates still managed to rack up 36 points, a highly impressive haul for a freshman, especially one who was only getting his first taste of yards racing.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without [Riddin]. I also want to thank everyone at the University of Georgia … as well as my teammates, for giving me the confidence to take this step,” says Sates to Sunday Times. The report also notes that from 2008 to 2020, South Africa has won 20 Olympic medals, and none of those athletes competed in the NCAA in the United States. In 2004, 3 of the 4 members of South Africa’s Gold medal winning and World Record setting men’s 4×100 free relay were NCAA athletes, however.
This dude is literally speed running a swim career. Has WJR, NCAA championship. Now as soon as he gets Olympic/Worlds gold and WR he will just retire.
Those gosh darn kids today…
Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen a number of UGA athletes enter the transfer portal or call it a career. I understand that some may just want to be closer to home or pursue grad school elsewhere, but could this also be a sign that Jack may be retiring? I do not keep up with the transfers/people retiring every year but it seems more athletes are leaving than normal.
Ahh there’s something wrong in Athens, Ann Arbor, Los Angeles, Bloomington……. Or everywhere.
It was go hard or go home 😉
I’m guessing the whole “attending class” wasn’t really for him. From what I’m hearing, he had not attended school in a number of years, just focusing on his swimming. It’s a quick reality check for a lot that student/athletes truly are student/athletes and have to attend class/be academically eligible.
While there are programs and coaches that can train student/athletes for success in both SCY and LCM, Bob Bowman come to mind, Sates apparently feels that University of Georgia is not that place.
I’m going to guess that UGA outperformed South Africa for Olympic medals in 2021
While he’s a phenom and makes everything look easy, this is further testament that swimming SCY format and NCAA all year doesn’t lend itself well to suddenly switching to international LCM aspirations. Especially for swimmers from southern hemisphere countries, where you have to transition quickly to compete LCM against your fellow countrymen at the end of their long LCM season.
This is mixing up short- and long-term issues. It’s challenging to go from SC championship season to LC racing the next week, but over the course of a season or a year there is nothing about U.S. college swimming that would prevent Sates or anyone from reaching his potential internationally. Not to mention I always thought that UGA puts more focus on LC training than just about any school in the US. Those athletes (e.g. Kalisz, Litherlands, Bentz, Smoliga, Fink, Schmitt, etc.) have had a ton of top-level success in the big pool. The dude is entitled to change his mind but this whole thing doesn’t seem very well thought-out.
He came. He saw. He conquered.
Beat me to it.. Exactly what I wanted to post