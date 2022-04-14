NCAA Champ Matt Sates Ends NCAA Career After 3 Months, Returns to South Africa

After one semester at Georgia, South Africa’s Matt Sates, who owns a trio of World Junior Records, has decided to end his very brief NCAA career. This morning, Sates turned pro, signing with the Newton Agency, and will be returning to his hometown of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to train. Sates had only arrived at the University of Georgia in the U.S. in January, spending roughly 3 months with the Bulldogs before making this decision.

In Pietermaritzburg, Sates will be reuniting with his longtime mentor, Wayde Riddin, who previously served as South Africa’s head coach from 1999-2000. According to a report by Sunday Times, an independent outlet in South Africa, Sates want to focus on Long Course swimming, citing that basically all his recent success has come in either Short Course Meters or yards racing. He holds the World Junior Records in the SCM 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM.

Sates just concluded the South African Championships in Gqeberha, where he won titles in the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, and 200 IM. He’s qualified for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games this summer in both the 200 free and 200 IM.

“I love swimming and for as long as I can remember I dreamed of competing on the world’s biggest stage as a professional,” Sates said in a statement on his decision.

Though he ultimately only competed in a handful of meets at UGA, Sates made his mark on the NCAA, winning the 500 title at the NCAA Championships last month swimming a 4:06.61, which stands as the 3rd-fastest 500 free in history. He also finished 3rd in the 200 free, clocking a 1:30.72. Though he missed out on finals of the 200 fly, Sates still managed to rack up 36 points, a highly impressive haul for a freshman, especially one who was only getting his first taste of yards racing.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without [Riddin]. I also want to thank everyone at the University of Georgia … as well as my teammates, for giving me the confidence to take this step,” says Sates to Sunday Times. The report also notes that from 2008 to 2020, South Africa has won 20 Olympic medals, and none of those athletes competed in the NCAA in the United States. In 2004, 3 of the 4 members of South Africa’s Gold medal winning and World Record setting men’s 4×100 free relay were NCAA athletes, however.