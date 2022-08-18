Ukraine Tops The Artistic Swimming Medal Table At Euros With Eight Golds

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Monday, August 15, 2022 (artistic swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

The Ukrainian team wrapped up an ultra-successful performance in the artistic swimming competition at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships on Monday, finishing with eight gold medals to top the overall medal table by a wide margin.

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 🇺🇦 Team Ukraine have dominated in the Artistic Swimming category at #LENRoma2022, picking up 8️⃣ gold medals 👏 Watch the Swimming finals LIVE from 18:00 CEST on https://t.co/o9O77EauXC pic.twitter.com/3cnGNwO1Un — LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 15, 2022

The only other nation to stand atop the podium in the competition were the host Italians, who came away with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals to lead the total tally with 12 medals.

Solo Routines

Ukraine’s Marta Fiedina won both solo routine events on the women’s side, earning a repeat victory in the Solo technical routine with a score of 92.6394. The 20-year-old also won the solo free routine with a score of 94.6333, having placed second in the event last year.

At the 2022 World Championships, Fiedina placed second in both events, with Japan’s Yukiko Inui claiming gold.

Italy’s Linda Cerruti and Austria’s Vasiliki Alexandri won silver and bronze, respectively, in both events.

Italy’s Giorgio Minisini swept the men’s solo routines in what was the first time the events were contested at Euros.

Minisini scored 88.4667 in the solo free routine, leading Spaniard Fernando Diaz del Rio (83.3333), and Minisini put up a final number of 85.7033 in the solo technical routine, with Diaz del Rio again the runner-up with 79.4951.

Event Gold Silver Bronze Solo free routine Marta Fiedina

Ukraine 94.6333 Linda Cerruti

Italy 92.1000 Vasiliki Alexandri

Austria 91.8333 Men solo free routine Giorgio Minisini

Italy 88.4667 Fernando Díaz del Río

Spain 83.3333 Quentin Rakotomalala

France 78.0000 Solo technical routine Marta Fiedina

Ukraine 92.6394 Linda Cerruti

Italy 90.8839 Vasiliki Alexandri

Austria 90.0156 Men solo technical routine Giorgio Minisini

Italy 85.7033 Fernando Díaz del Río

Spain 79.4951 Ivan Martinović

Serbia 58.8834

Duet Routines

It was a sweep for the Ukrainians in the duet routines, as twin sisters Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva came out on top in both the free routine (94.7333) and technical routine (92.8538). The duo, both 21, won silver in both events at this year’s World Championships behind China.

🇺🇦 Ukraine have won their 4️⃣th gold medal in Artistic Swimming. Maryna Aleksiiva & Vladyslava Aleksiiva pick up gold in the Duet Free, with a score of 94.7333. #LENRoma2022 pic.twitter.com/TThef1guUW — LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 13, 2022

Austria placed second in both duet routines with another pair of sisters (who are two of three triplets), Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri, while the Italian pair of Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro won bronze in both.

The Alexandri sisters are triplets with double bronze medalist from the solo routines, Vasiliki Alexandri.

Event Gold Silver Bronze Duet free routine

details Ukraine

Maryna Aleksiiva /

Vladyslava Aleksiiva 94.7333 Austria

Anna-Maria Alexandri /

Eirini-Marina Alexandri 93.0000 Italy

Linda Cerruti

Costanza Ferro 91.7000 Duet technical routine

details Ukraine

Maryna Aleksiiva /

Vladyslava Aleksiiva 92.8538 Austria

Anna-Maria Alexandri /

Eirini-Marina Alexandri 91.9852 Italy

Linda Cerruti

Costanza Ferro 90.3577

Mixed Routines

Italy swept the mixed routines, with the pair of Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero winning the free routine with a score of 89.7333 and posting a 89.3679 in the technical event.

It’s gold for Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero 🇮🇹 With a score of 89.7333, the Italians capture the European title in the Mixed Duet Free. #LENRoma2022 pic.twitter.com/4MOYvrgQ18 — LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 13, 2022

Spaniards Emma Garcia and Pau Ribes combined to win silver in both, while Slovakia got on the board with a pair of bronze medals from Jozef Solymosy and Silvia Solymosyova.

Event Gold Silver Bronze Mixed free routine

details Italy

Giorgio Minisini /

Lucrezia Ruggiero 89.7333 Spain

Emma García /

Pau Ribes 84.7667 Slovakia

Jozef Solymosy /

Silvia Solymosyová 77.0333 Mixed technical routine

details Italy

Giorgio Minisini /

Lucrezia Ruggiero 89.3679 Spain

Emma García /

Pau Ribes 83.7548 Slovakia

Jozef Solymosy /

Silvia Solymosyová 75.5914

Team Routines

Ukraine went a perfect four-four-four in the team events, claiming gold in the team free routine, the team technical routine, the combination routine and the highlights routine.

All four teams included solo/duet gold medalists Maryna Fiedina, Vladyslava Aleksiiva and Maryna Aleksiiva.

The same Ukrainian squad won the world title in the highlight routine and the combination routine in June.

The Italians won silver in all four, while France claimed three bronze medals and Greece added one.

Event Gold Silver Bronze Team free routine

details Ukraine

Maryna Aleksiiva,

Vladyslava Aleksiiva,

Olesia Derevianchenko,

Marta Fiedina,

Veronika Hryshko,

Anhelina Ovchynnikova,

Anastasiia Shmonina,

Valeriya Tyshchenko 95.1000 Italy

Domiziana Cavanna,

Linda Cerruti,

Costanza Di Camillo,

Costanza Ferro,

Gemma Galli,

Marta Iacoacci,

Enrica Piccoli,

Francesca Zunino 92.6667 France

Ambre Esnault,

Laura González,

Mayssa Guermoud,

Oriane Jaillardon,

Maureen Jenkins,

Romane Lunel,

Eve Planeix,

Charlotte Tremble 90.5667 Team technical routine

details Ukraine

Maryna Aleksiiva,

Vladyslava Aleksiiva,

Olesia Derevianchenko,

Marta Fiedina,

Veronika Hryshko,

Anhelina Ovchynnikova,

Anastasiia Shmonina,

Valeriya Tyshchenko 92.5106 Italy

Domiziana Cavanna,

Linda Cerruti,

Costanza Di Camillo,

Costanza Ferro,

Gemma Galli,

Marta Iacoacci,

Marta Murru,

Enrica Piccoli 90.3772 France

Ambre Esnault,

Laura González,

Mayssa Guermoud,

Oriane Jaillardon,

Maureen Jenkins,

Romane Lunel,

Eve Planeix,

Charlotte Tremble 88.0093 Combination routine

details Ukraine

Maryna Aleksiiva,

Vladyslava Aleksiiva,

Olesia Derevianchenko,

Marta Fiedina,

Veronika Hryshko,

Sofiia Matsiievska,

Daria Moshynska,

Anhelina Ovchynnikova,

Anastasiia Shmonina,

Valeriya Tyshchenko 95.2000 Italy

Domiziana Cavanna,

Linda Cerruti,

Costanza Di Camillo,

Costanza Ferro,

Gemma Galli,

Marta Iacoacci,

Marta Murru,

Enrica Piccoli,

Federica Sala,

Francesca Zunino 92.6667 Greece

Zoi Agrafioti,

Maria Alzigkouzi Kominea,

Eleni Fragkaki,

Krystalenia Gialama,

Zoi Karangelou,

Maria Karapanagiotou,

Danai Kariori,

Ifigeneia Krommydaki,

Sofia Malkogeorgou,

Andriana Misikevych 89.4000 Highlights routine

details Ukraine

Maryna Aleksiiva,

Vladyslava Aleksiiva,

Olesia Derevianchenko,

Marta Fiedina,

Veronika Hryshko,

Sofiia Matsiievska,

Daria Moshynska,

Anhelina Ovchynnikova,

Anastasiia Shmonina,

Valeriya Tyshchenko 94.0667 Italy

Domiziana Cavanna,

Linda Cerruti,

Costanza Di Camillo,

Costanza Ferro,

Gemma Galli,

Marta Iacoacci,

Marta Murru,

Enrica Piccoli,

Federica Sala,

Francesca Zunino 91.7000 France

Camille Bravard,

Manon Disbeaux,

Ambre Esnault,

Laura González,

Mayssa Guermoud,

Maureen Jenkins,

Romane Lunel,

Eve Planeix,

Charlotte Tremble,

Mathilde Vigneres 89.2000

