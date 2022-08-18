Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ukraine Tops The Artistic Swimming Medal Table At Euros With Eight Golds

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, August 11 – Monday, August 15, 2022 (artistic swimming)
  • Rome, Italy
  • Parco Del Foro Italico
  • Meet Central
  • Results

The Ukrainian team wrapped up an ultra-successful performance in the artistic swimming competition at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships on Monday, finishing with eight gold medals to top the overall medal table by a wide margin.

The only other nation to stand atop the podium in the competition were the host Italians, who came away with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals to lead the total tally with 12 medals.

Solo Routines

Ukraine’s Marta Fiedina won both solo routine events on the women’s side, earning a repeat victory in the Solo technical routine with a score of 92.6394. The 20-year-old also won the solo free routine with a score of 94.6333, having placed second in the event last year.

At the 2022 World Championships, Fiedina placed second in both events, with Japan’s Yukiko Inui claiming gold.

Italy’s Linda Cerruti and Austria’s Vasiliki Alexandri won silver and bronze, respectively, in both events.

Italy’s Giorgio Minisini swept the men’s solo routines in what was the first time the events were contested at Euros.

Minisini scored 88.4667 in the solo free routine, leading Spaniard Fernando Diaz del Rio (83.3333), and Minisini put up a final number of 85.7033 in the solo technical routine, with Diaz del Rio again the runner-up with 79.4951.

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Solo free routine Marta Fiedina
Ukraine		 94.6333 Linda Cerruti
Italy		 92.1000 Vasiliki Alexandri
Austria		 91.8333
Men solo free routine Giorgio Minisini
Italy		 88.4667 Fernando Díaz del Río
Spain		 83.3333 Quentin Rakotomalala
France		 78.0000
Solo technical routine Marta Fiedina
Ukraine		 92.6394 Linda Cerruti
Italy		 90.8839 Vasiliki Alexandri
Austria		 90.0156
Men solo technical routine Giorgio Minisini
Italy		 85.7033 Fernando Díaz del Río
Spain		 79.4951 Ivan Martinović
Serbia		 58.8834

Duet Routines

It was a sweep for the Ukrainians in the duet routines, as twin sisters Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva came out on top in both the free routine (94.7333) and technical routine (92.8538). The duo, both 21, won silver in both events at this year’s World Championships behind China.

Austria placed second in both duet routines with another pair of sisters (who are two of three triplets), Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri, while the Italian pair of Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro won bronze in both.

The Alexandri sisters are triplets with double bronze medalist from the solo routines, Vasiliki Alexandri.

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Duet free routine
details		 Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva /
Vladyslava Aleksiiva		 94.7333 Austria
Anna-Maria Alexandri /
Eirini-Marina Alexandri		 93.0000 Italy
Linda Cerruti
Costanza Ferro		 91.7000
Duet technical routine
details		 Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva /
Vladyslava Aleksiiva		 92.8538 Austria
Anna-Maria Alexandri /
Eirini-Marina Alexandri		 91.9852 Italy
Linda Cerruti
Costanza Ferro		 90.3577

Mixed Routines

Italy swept the mixed routines, with the pair of Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero winning the free routine with a score of 89.7333 and posting a 89.3679 in the technical event.

Spaniards Emma Garcia and Pau Ribes combined to win silver in both, while Slovakia got on the board with a pair of bronze medals from Jozef Solymosy and Silvia Solymosyova.

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Mixed free routine
details		 Italy
Giorgio Minisini /
Lucrezia Ruggiero		 89.7333 Spain
Emma García /
Pau Ribes		 84.7667 Slovakia
Jozef Solymosy /
Silvia Solymosyová		 77.0333
Mixed technical routine
details		 Italy
Giorgio Minisini /
Lucrezia Ruggiero		 89.3679 Spain
Emma García /
Pau Ribes		 83.7548 Slovakia
Jozef Solymosy /
Silvia Solymosyová		 75.5914

Team Routines

Ukraine went a perfect four-four-four in the team events, claiming gold in the team free routine, the team technical routine, the combination routine and the highlights routine.

All four teams included solo/duet gold medalists Maryna FiedinaVladyslava Aleksiiva and Maryna Aleksiiva.

The same Ukrainian squad won the world title in the highlight routine and the combination routine in June.

The Italians won silver in all four, while France claimed three bronze medals and Greece added one.

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Team free routine
details		 Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko		 95.1000 Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Enrica Piccoli,
Francesca Zunino		 92.6667 France
Ambre Esnault,
Laura González,
Mayssa Guermoud,
Oriane Jaillardon,
Maureen Jenkins,
Romane Lunel,
Eve Planeix,
Charlotte Tremble		 90.5667
Team technical routine
details		 Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko		 92.5106 Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Marta Murru,
Enrica Piccoli		 90.3772 France
Ambre Esnault,
Laura González,
Mayssa Guermoud,
Oriane Jaillardon,
Maureen Jenkins,
Romane Lunel,
Eve Planeix,
Charlotte Tremble		 88.0093
Combination routine
details		 Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Sofiia Matsiievska,
Daria Moshynska,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko		 95.2000 Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Marta Murru,
Enrica Piccoli,
Federica Sala,
Francesca Zunino		 92.6667 Greece
Zoi Agrafioti,
Maria Alzigkouzi Kominea,
Eleni Fragkaki,
Krystalenia Gialama,
Zoi Karangelou,
Maria Karapanagiotou,
Danai Kariori,
Ifigeneia Krommydaki,
Sofia Malkogeorgou,
Andriana Misikevych		 89.4000
Highlights routine
details		 Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Sofiia Matsiievska,
Daria Moshynska,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko		 94.0667 Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Marta Murru,
Enrica Piccoli,
Federica Sala,
Francesca Zunino		 91.7000 France
Camille Bravard,
Manon Disbeaux,
Ambre Esnault,
Laura González,
Mayssa Guermoud,
Maureen Jenkins,
Romane Lunel,
Eve Planeix,
Charlotte Tremble,
Mathilde Vigneres		 89.2000

FINAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Ukraine 8 0 0 8
2 Italy 4 6 2 12
3 Spain 0 4 0 4
4 Austria 0 2 2 4
5 France 0 0 4 4
6 Slovakia 0 0 2 2
7
 Greece 0 0 1 1
Serbia 0 0 1 1
Totals (8 entries) 12 12 12 36

0
James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

