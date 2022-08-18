Ukraine Tops The Artistic Swimming Medal Table At Euros With Eight Golds

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Monday, August 15, 2022 (artistic swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
The Ukrainian team wrapped up an ultra-successful performance in the artistic swimming competition at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships on Monday, finishing with eight gold medals to top the overall medal table by a wide margin.
The only other nation to stand atop the podium in the competition were the host Italians, who came away with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals to lead the total tally with 12 medals.
Solo Routines
Ukraine’s Marta Fiedina won both solo routine events on the women’s side, earning a repeat victory in the Solo technical routine with a score of 92.6394. The 20-year-old also won the solo free routine with a score of 94.6333, having placed second in the event last year.
At the 2022 World Championships, Fiedina placed second in both events, with Japan’s Yukiko Inui claiming gold.
Italy’s Linda Cerruti and Austria’s Vasiliki Alexandri won silver and bronze, respectively, in both events.
Italy’s Giorgio Minisini swept the men’s solo routines in what was the first time the events were contested at Euros.
Minisini scored 88.4667 in the solo free routine, leading Spaniard Fernando Diaz del Rio (83.3333), and Minisini put up a final number of 85.7033 in the solo technical routine, with Diaz del Rio again the runner-up with 79.4951.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Solo free routine
|Marta Fiedina
Ukraine
|94.6333
|Linda Cerruti
Italy
|92.1000
|Vasiliki Alexandri
Austria
|91.8333
|Men solo free routine
|Giorgio Minisini
Italy
|88.4667
|Fernando Díaz del Río
Spain
|83.3333
|Quentin Rakotomalala
France
|78.0000
|Solo technical routine
|Marta Fiedina
Ukraine
|92.6394
|Linda Cerruti
Italy
|90.8839
|Vasiliki Alexandri
Austria
|90.0156
|Men solo technical routine
|Giorgio Minisini
Italy
|85.7033
|Fernando Díaz del Río
Spain
|79.4951
|Ivan Martinović
Serbia
|58.8834
Duet Routines
It was a sweep for the Ukrainians in the duet routines, as twin sisters Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva came out on top in both the free routine (94.7333) and technical routine (92.8538). The duo, both 21, won silver in both events at this year’s World Championships behind China.
Austria placed second in both duet routines with another pair of sisters (who are two of three triplets), Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri, while the Italian pair of Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro won bronze in both.
The Alexandri sisters are triplets with double bronze medalist from the solo routines, Vasiliki Alexandri.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Duet free routine
|Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva /
Vladyslava Aleksiiva
|94.7333
|Austria
Anna-Maria Alexandri /
Eirini-Marina Alexandri
|93.0000
|Italy
Linda Cerruti
Costanza Ferro
|91.7000
|Duet technical routine
|Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva /
Vladyslava Aleksiiva
|92.8538
|Austria
Anna-Maria Alexandri /
Eirini-Marina Alexandri
|91.9852
|Italy
Linda Cerruti
Costanza Ferro
|90.3577
Mixed Routines
Italy swept the mixed routines, with the pair of Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero winning the free routine with a score of 89.7333 and posting a 89.3679 in the technical event.
Spaniards Emma Garcia and Pau Ribes combined to win silver in both, while Slovakia got on the board with a pair of bronze medals from Jozef Solymosy and Silvia Solymosyova.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Mixed free routine
|Italy
Giorgio Minisini /
Lucrezia Ruggiero
|89.7333
|Spain
Emma García /
Pau Ribes
|84.7667
|Slovakia
Jozef Solymosy /
Silvia Solymosyová
|77.0333
|Mixed technical routine
|Italy
Giorgio Minisini /
Lucrezia Ruggiero
|89.3679
|Spain
Emma García /
Pau Ribes
|83.7548
|Slovakia
Jozef Solymosy /
Silvia Solymosyová
|75.5914
Team Routines
Ukraine went a perfect four-four-four in the team events, claiming gold in the team free routine, the team technical routine, the combination routine and the highlights routine.
All four teams included solo/duet gold medalists Maryna Fiedina, Vladyslava Aleksiiva and Maryna Aleksiiva.
The same Ukrainian squad won the world title in the highlight routine and the combination routine in June.
The Italians won silver in all four, while France claimed three bronze medals and Greece added one.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Team free routine
|Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko
|95.1000
|Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Enrica Piccoli,
Francesca Zunino
|92.6667
|France
Ambre Esnault,
Laura González,
Mayssa Guermoud,
Oriane Jaillardon,
Maureen Jenkins,
Romane Lunel,
Eve Planeix,
Charlotte Tremble
|90.5667
|Team technical routine
|Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko
|92.5106
|Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Marta Murru,
Enrica Piccoli
|90.3772
|France
Ambre Esnault,
Laura González,
Mayssa Guermoud,
Oriane Jaillardon,
Maureen Jenkins,
Romane Lunel,
Eve Planeix,
Charlotte Tremble
|88.0093
|Combination routine
|Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Sofiia Matsiievska,
Daria Moshynska,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko
|95.2000
|Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Marta Murru,
Enrica Piccoli,
Federica Sala,
Francesca Zunino
|92.6667
|Greece
Zoi Agrafioti,
Maria Alzigkouzi Kominea,
Eleni Fragkaki,
Krystalenia Gialama,
Zoi Karangelou,
Maria Karapanagiotou,
Danai Kariori,
Ifigeneia Krommydaki,
Sofia Malkogeorgou,
Andriana Misikevych
|89.4000
|Highlights routine
|Ukraine
Maryna Aleksiiva,
Vladyslava Aleksiiva,
Olesia Derevianchenko,
Marta Fiedina,
Veronika Hryshko,
Sofiia Matsiievska,
Daria Moshynska,
Anhelina Ovchynnikova,
Anastasiia Shmonina,
Valeriya Tyshchenko
|94.0667
|Italy
Domiziana Cavanna,
Linda Cerruti,
Costanza Di Camillo,
Costanza Ferro,
Gemma Galli,
Marta Iacoacci,
Marta Murru,
Enrica Piccoli,
Federica Sala,
Francesca Zunino
|91.7000
|France
Camille Bravard,
Manon Disbeaux,
Ambre Esnault,
Laura González,
Mayssa Guermoud,
Maureen Jenkins,
Romane Lunel,
Eve Planeix,
Charlotte Tremble,
Mathilde Vigneres
|89.2000
FINAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Ukraine
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|Italy
|4
|6
|2
|12
|3
|Spain
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Austria
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|France
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
7
|Greece
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Serbia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals (8 entries)
|12
|12
|12
|36