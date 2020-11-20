UGA Invite Night 3: Jake Magahey Drops 17 Seconds in 1650 Free to Hit 14:33.78

GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18 – 20, 2020

Athens, GA

Live results

1650 FREE TIMED FINAL

WOMEN

Olivia Anderson took this race with ease, going 16:03.61 and coming just a few seconds off of her best.

MEN

Jake Magahey (Georgia) – 14:33.78 Greg Reed (Georgia) – 14:43.69 Aaron Apel (Georgia) – 15:14.54

UGA freshman Jake Magahey put up a huge swim here, going 14:33.78 to win the race by almost ten seconds over teammate Greg Reed (14:43.69). It’s a new lifetime best for Magahey by almost 18 seconds; his old best was a 14:51.54.

Magahey’s time would’ve gotten him second at the 2020 SEC Championships and fourth at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

200 BACK FINALS

WOMEN

Maddie Homovich (Georgia) – 1:55.42 Sammie Burchill (Georgia) – 1:56.03 Portia Brown (Georgia) – 1:56.32

Junior Maddie Homovich sliced a couple of tenths off of her morning swim, clocking a 1:55.42 to lead a Georgia 1-2-3 sweep.

Fourth went to Florida State freshman Pia Murray, who was 1:56.81 in a five-tenth drop from her prelims effort.

MEN

Ian Grum (Georgia) – 1:40.05 Javi Acevedo (Georgia) – 1:41.69 Bradley Dunham (Georgia) – 1:42.04

Redshirt sophomore Bradley Dunham posted a lifetime best 1:42.02 this morning, adding to his list of best times this weekend, but he couldn’t quite drop more tonight. Instead, sophomore teammate Ian Grum slammed down a 1:40.05, winning by well over a second ahead of senior teammate Javier Acevedo.

That’s a new best for Grum, and he’s now within one second of Acevedo’s school record (1:39.06) from 2018.

100 FREE FINALS

WOMEN

Gabi Fa’Amausili (Georgia) – 48.58 Maxine Parker (Georgia) – 48.74 Zsofia Kurdi (Florida State) – 49.82

Bulldogs Gabi Fa’Amausili and Maxine Parker held their 1-2 positions from prelims, and both took off a tenth and change from their morning swims.

FSU freshman Zsofia Kurdi was third in 49.82, and her teammates Kertu Alnek (49.88) and Jenny Halden (49.97) also got under 50 seconds. Another Seminole, Emma Terebo, sniped a 49.74 out of the B-final.

MEN

Dillon Downing dropped almost a full second from his prelims swim to win this in 42.46, a massive effort. This is the sophomore’s first time under 43 seconds, and he’s now just .11 off of Michael Trice’s school record.

FSU’s Peter Varjasi was 42.91 for second, also getting under 43, while UGA freshman Jake Magahey clocked a 43.51 for third.

200 BREAST FINALS

WOMEN

Zoie Hartman and Danielle Dellatorre duked it out in the 200 breast tonight as Hartman won in 2:06.34. They both posted 2:06s, with Dellatorre unable to withstand a blistering 31.84 final 50 from Hartman; Dellatorre had a lead of over a second at the 150 wall, but Hartman shot out for her second-fastest 50 of the whole swim.

Hartman’s splits were tight; she was 1:02.3 going out and 1:04.0 coming home.

MEN

Jack Dalmolin (Georgia) – 1:52.80 Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech) – 1:53.47 Izaak Bastian (Florida State) – 1:56.72

Georgia’s Jack Dalmolin and GT’s Caio Pumputis were a cut above the rest here, but Dalmolin was too strong in the first 150 for Pumputis to come back.

200 FLY FINALS

WOMEN

Another all-Georgia swim, Dakota Luther and Courtney Harnish battled this out. The entire way through, they were virtually tied, but Luther muscled through a 28.8 third 50 to Harnish’s 29.1, and she held on at the end for the win.

MEN

It was the freshman to the wall first, as Luca Urlando broke a personal best to win the 200 fly at 1:40.67 ahead of senior teammate Camden Murphy (1:41.23). His last best in this was a 1:40.91 from December 2018, almost two years ago.

Christian Ferraro broke up the Bulldog podium with a 1:42.64, dropping almost three seconds from prelims.

400 FREE RELAY FINALS

WOMEN

Georgia ‘A’ – 3:14.93 Florida State ‘A’ – 3:17.95 Georgia ‘B’ – 3:19.92

Georgia had both ‘A’ and ‘B’ relays crack 3:20, as Courtney Harnish provided a field-best 47.92 third leg for the Bulldogs.

MEN

Georgia ‘A’ – 2:49.27 Georgia Tech ‘A’ – 2:52.15 Florida State ‘A’ – 2:53.50

Georgia followed up their huge 200 free relay school record with another one here in the 400 free relay, going 2:49.27 to shave about a half-second off of the old mark. Luca Urlando led off in 42.42, followed by Javier Acevedo (41.86), Jake Magahey (42.83) and Dillon Downing (42.13) as they won by almost three seconds.

The Bulldog ‘B’ relay nearly stole third, all splitting 43’s as they went 2:53.70, which would’ve beaten the relay UGA swam at the 2020 SEC Championships by over a second.