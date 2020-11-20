How to Watch the 2020 International Swimming League Final

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The top four teams of the 2020 International Swimming League are moving on to compete in the Grand Final this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, November 21st and 22nd. The ISL Grand Final will be streamed live worldwide at ISL’s OTT platform (island.isl.global) in countries without an official broadcaster.

Africa

  • Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tunisia: beIN Sports
  • Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho , Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia, and Zimbabwe: SuperSport

Americas

  • USA: CBS
  • Canada: CBC
  • Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela: Claro Sports
  • Brazil: TV Globo
  • Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island, and United States Virgin: ESPN

Asia

  • Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor, and Singapore: beIN Sports
  • Japan: TV Asahi
  • India: Eurosport India

Europe

  • France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra, and Turkey:  beIN Sports
  • Italia: Sky
  • UK: BBC, Eurosport
  • Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport
  • Russia: Match TV
  • Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company, Sport 1
  • Hungary: M4
  • Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1
  • Lithuania: Sport 1
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia: Sportklub

Middle East

  • Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: beIN Sports
  • Israel: Sport 1

Oceania

  • Australia: Seven, beIN Sports
  • New Zealand: ESPN

Event Lineup

Here’s a look at the event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, which ends in a relay event, followed by a 6-minute break.

Day 1 Events

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT #
1 100 Fly 2
3 200 Back 4
5 200 Breast 6
7 4×100 Free Relay
—Break—
9 50 Free 8
11 200 IM 10
13 50 Breast 12
4×100 Free Relay 14
—Break—
15 50 Back 16
17 400 Free 18
19 4×100 Medley Relay 20

Day 2 Events

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT #
21 100 Free 22
23 200 Fly 24
25 100 Back 26
27 100 IM 28
—Break—
29 200 Free 30
31 50 Fly 32
33 100 Breast 34
35 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 35
—Break—
36 400 IM 37
38 50 Skins, stroke TBD 39
40 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 40

Point Scoring Formats

Each ISL match includes 39 events, divided by several point-scoring formats. Swimmers earn points for their teams according to the following table:

Race Scoring

  Indiv. Event Relay Event Skins Round 1 Skins Round 2 Skins Round 3
1st place 9 18 9 9 14
2nd place 7 14 7 7 7
3rd place 6 12 6 6
4th place 5 10 5 5
5th place 4 8 4
6th place 3 6 3
7th place 2 4 2
8th place 1 2 1
DNS -4 -8 -4 -8 -12
DNF -2 -4 -2 -4 -6
DSQ -2 -4 -2 -4 -6

Jackpoint Points

A swimmer who wins by a wide margin can steal points from the bottom-end finishers in the event. If a swimmer beats any other swimmers by the jackpot time margins, the winning swimmer steals the finish points of the other athlete. Teams also steal jackpot points if another team takes a DQ, a DNS, or a DNF in a race.

Cut-off Time Penalties

In addition, the league will continue to use cut-off times, meaning athletes will lose points if they swim slower than a set time. A swimmer failing to meet these times will have a one-point penalty, while a relay will have a two-point penalty. These penalties are assessed after finish points are determined – so a swimmer taking 8th but missing the cutoff time will earn one point for the 8th-place finish, then take the one-point penalty for a total of zero points.

If a swimmer misses the cutoff time and gets their points stolen by jackpot, the cutoff penalty remains, but the finish points get stolen. So an athlete taking 8th, missing the cutoff time and falling outside the jackpot margin would incur -1 point for their team, taking the cutoff penalty, but having their 8th-place finish point stolen by the jackpot swim.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

  1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place
Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point
Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points
Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point
Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point
Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings

Event Earnings Regular Season Matches Semifinals Final
1st place – individual 2400 USD 3600 USD 4800 USD
2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD
3rd place 800 USD 1200 USD 1600 USD
4th place 400 USD 600 USD 800 USD
1st place – relay 4800 USD 7200 USD 9600 USD
2nd place 3200 USD 4800 USD 6400 USD
3rd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD
4th place 800 USD 1600 USD 1600 USD
1st place – skins round 1 2400 USD 3600 USD 4800 USD
2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD
3rd place 800 USD 1200 USD 1600 USD
4th place 400 USD 600 USD 800 USD
1st place – skins round 2 2400 USD 3600 USD 4800 USD
2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD
3rd place 800 USD 1200 USD 1600 USD
4th place 400 USD 600 USD 800 USD
1st place – skins round 3 4800 USD 7200 USD 9600 USD
2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD

MVP Bonus Structure

  Regular Season Matches Semifinals Final
1st: 10,000 USD 15,000 USD 20,000 USD
2nd 6,000 USD 9,000 USD 12,000 USD
3rd 4,000 USD 6,000 USD 8,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.

Saturdays our cable’s CBS Sports Network doesn’t broadcast ISL, presumably b/c of college football. Do you know for sure that it’s available to stream? We couldn’t find it at all last Saturday.

Does anyone know — In the U.S., can we watch this live on CBS at 8am ET tomorrow?

