TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville – Day 3 Photo Vault

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics may seem a long way off, but we are past the midpoint in the quad and you can feel the energy starting to build.  The first TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville is an indicator what needs to happen for swimmers and coaches heading into the the second half of the 2020 Olympic cycle.  We’ve got swimming photographer Mike Lewis on hand bringing us imagery from the event.  Here’s some of what he captured on day 3.

(photo: Mike Lewis)

Mack Darragh (photo: Mike Lewis)

Giles Smith (photo: Mike Lewis)

Brendan Burns (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Chadwick (photo: Mike Lewis)

Harrison Lierz (photo: Mike Lewis)

Bryce Mefford (photo: Mike Lewis)

Dana Vollmer (photo: Mike Lewis)

Riley Scruggs (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zach Franklin (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Sava (photo: Mike Lewis)

Maxime Fournier (photo: Mike Lewis)

1
Nswim

I love Sanchez’s cap 🙂

