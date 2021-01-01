Top 25 Most Popular Episodes of the SwimSwam Podcast in 2020

While the happenings of 2020, among the most tumultuous years in a generation, cost a lot of opportunities, it also offered many new, sometimes different, opportunities.

For SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges, the pandemic resulted in much less time spent on the road, at meets, at practice, and eating pandemics, but that doesn’t mean he spent any less time connecting with the swimming community. While stuck at home in 2020, Coleman dove head-first into SwimSwam’s podcast, turning it from a monthly show to a daily (or more) show, connecting with athletes from across the spectrum of aquatics in a longer format than we usually get.

Below, check out the top 25 most-listened to podcasts of 2020 on YouTube. The (audio only) version of the podcast is also available on your favorite streaming platform. Links to some of those platforms are below, but it’s available on many others.

Bonus: watch Coleman’s head, and facial hair, evolves throughout the pandemic.

SwimSwam’s Top 25 Podcasts of 2020

25. Marco Koch on 60x50s LCM Breast Holding Under 30 on Fast/33 on “Easy”

24. Carson Foster Reveals His All-Time Top 3 Swims

23. Dave Salo on How to Turn Science into Speed, and Make It Fun

22. Shane Tusup Opens Up About His Coaching Mistakes & Successes

21. Aaron Peirsol Sheds Light on the Future of Swimming

20. Olivia Smoliga & Natalie Hinds Talk Pandemic Life

19. Cameron van der Burgh Shares Secrets to Being a Power Based Swimmer

18. Anthony Grimm on Developing Top Underwater Speed

17. How Lenny Krayzelburg Attained Body Builder Status During 40-Hour Work Weeks

16. Arno Kamminga on Never Swimming Warmup Before Races

15. World Champ Regan Smith Explains Taking Gap Year

14. David Marsh on How Small Changes Turn to Gold Medals

13. Cody Miller on Staying Busy Through Quarantine

12. “Professor” Anthony Ervin Teaches the Lessons of Sprinting

11. Bob Bowman Responds to SwimSwam Comments about ASU Redshirt Decision

10. Nathan Adrian on Acknowledging What You Don’t Want to Do

9. Bob Bowman on the Apples, Oranges, and Mangos of ASU

8. How Easy Is Going a 48 100m Free for Nathan Adrian

7. Regan Smith on Upping Her Mental Game

6. Katinka Hosszu Explains Brutal Origin Story of “Iron Lady”

5. Ray Looze on What Makes a Perfect Breaststroke

4. The Caeleb Dressel Swimming Master Class

3. Michael Andrew: “I’m Honestly Tired of Being the Guy That Can Only Swim 50s”

2. Caeleb Dressel Dissects 20.4 50 Free Speedo Challenge

1. Caeleb Dressel Challenges Himself to Say No