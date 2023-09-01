Tony Miller Named Assistant Coach At Howard University

Courtesy: Howard Athletics

WASHINGTON (August 28, 2023) – Tony Miller joins the Howard University Swimming & Diving team after spending club coaching for two years in Houston, working primarily with U12 swimmers. The announcement came Monday afternoon.

Before arriving in Houston (2021), Miller spent four years in club coaching for the Mercy Health Sea Wolves in Cincinnati. While in Cincinnati, Miller coached high school and U12 groups.

Aside from competitive swimming at Mercy Health, Miller spent two seasons coaching high school in Cincinnati and helped start an affordable swim lesson program for lower-income families in the metropolitan area.

While coaching, Miller spent three seasons (2017-19) as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Xavier University (OH). During his time with the Musketeers, he worked primarily with sprinters and guided the men to a pair of Big East Championships (2019 & 2020).

Tony is originally from Missouri City, Texas, and graduated from Xavier (2017) with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in digital media.