Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Liberty Swimming & Diving Announces 2023-24 Schedule

by SwimSwam 0

September 01st, 2023 College, NCAA Division I Mid-Major, News

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty swimming & diving team, under the direction of 14th-year Head Coach Jake Shellenberger, will compete at ACC program Florida State for the first time in program history, highlighting the 2023-24 schedule.

The Lady Flames have earned five straight CCSA championshipstying a conference record for most consecutive CCSA titles. This year, the ASUN will sponsor swimming & diving for the first time, with Liberty shifting to the seven-member conference.

Lynchburg area swimming & diving fans will have several opportunities to see the Lady Flames in action at the Liberty Natatorium. Liberty opens the schedule with an exhibition meet against University of Lynchburg on Sept. 23.

The Lady Flames open the regular season at Florida State on Sept. 29-30. The team’s remaining fall dual meets will all be on the road (Oct. 13 at James Madison, Oct. 27-28 at UNC Asheville).

Liberty will host the fifth annual TYR ’85 Invite from Nov. 17-19 to close out the fall portion of its schedule.

The month of January features meets at Gardner-Webb (Jan. 11), Campbell (Jan. 13) and VMI (Jan. 20), before the Lady Flames host Campbell for Senior Weekend, Jan. 26-27.

The Lady Flames will compete in the 2024 ASUN Swimming & Diving Championships, held Feb. 21-24 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be hosted at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga., March 20-23.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!