Tommy Janton Attributes Hard Work, Dedication, & “The Guiliano Lane” to Worlds Qualification

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Most, if not all, swim fans were surprised to see Notre Dame’s Tommy Janton take the win at US Nationals in the 100 back. Swimming out of lane 1, which Janton said had been good to him and his former teammate Chris Guiliano in the past, the backstroke specialist hit the wall first in the final in 53.00, qualifying him for his first world championships.

