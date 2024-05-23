Tom Fannon Fires Off 21.94 50 Free Irish Record To Punch Ticket To Paris

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Irish Open Championships saw day 2 unfold from Dublin with the competition representing the nation’s Olympic Trials for anyone who has not yet claimed a Paris-worthy time from the 2023 or 2024 World Championships.

26-year-old Tom Fannon wasted no time booking his ticket to this summer’s Games, taking on the semi-final of the men’s 50m freestyle.

After already nailing a solid morning swim of 22.02 in the heats, Fannon fired off a mark of 21.94 this evening to top the field.

The time checked in as a new personal best and Irish national record, overtaking his own 21.95 put on the books at last year’s Irish Championships. That time erased an over-decade-old national record of 22.14, a mark Barry Murphy put on the books way back at the supersuited 2009 World Championships.

Fannon’s performance also cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Quafliication Time of 21.96 needed for the Paris Games.

Fannon may or may not contest the event once again in tomorrow night’s final but unless 2 men beat him, his spot on the roster is sealed. Calum Bain was the next-closest competitor tonight in 22.24 while Oisin Tebite hit 22.88 as the 3rd-ranked athlete.