Swimmer Jargon: Our Mysterious Language

Courtesy: Corey He

As swimmers, we’ve crafted our own language that governs the way we train, swim, and race. We use this language almost naturally with our teammates and coaches — and yet, if we were to use this same language to some non-swimmers, they might raise some confused eyebrows at us.

Today, we’re exploring some examples of commonly used swimmer jargon — and mixing in some “non-swimmer” jargon as well.

Swimmer Jargon: “I scratched.”

Scratched what??

As swimmers, we know that this implies that you decided to drop out of one of your races prior to the start of the meet. Perhaps it’s your lucky day and your coach allows you to scratch that dreaded 400 IM or 200 fly that was going to ruin your day (spoiler: never count on this, because chances are slim).

Maybe your friends who run track may have a clue as to what you mean when you say you “scratched.” On the other hand, your other friends who play team sports may be wondering where exactly you scratched yourself — and if you might need a band-aid.

Non-Swimmer Jargon: “Did you win?”

The moment someone asks you this question in response to you telling them that you were at a swim meet the past weekend, you already know that they definitely have nothing to do with swimming. It seems to fly over the heads of many people that you — as an individual — cannot “win” a meet. You can win your heat or an event, or your team can win a meet, but you yourself cannot.

I guess you could emerge with a “high point” or “swimmer of the meet” award, but these are definitely not synonymous with the notion that a swimmer can win a meet.

No shame to anyone who asks you this question, though — or better yet, just reply with a quick “Yes, I did!” so they think you’re the best swimmer out there.

Swimmer Jargon: “Rainbow set.”

Unless you’re talking to a fellow swimmer or an athlete who does some sort of aerobic-based conditioning swimming, people are likely going to have no clue what you’re talking about if you bring up the rainbow set your coach put you through yesterday.

And if you’ve yet to do your first rainbow set, don’t worry — your time will come soon enough. You’ll find yourself fighting through an endless pattern of white, pink, red, blue, and even purple swims on not-so-generous intervals — and from that point onwards, you’ll never forget what a rainbow set is.

Swimmer Jargon: “I missed the wall.”

I genuinely have never heard this phrase come out of a non-swimmer’s mouth. Feel free to let me know, though, if you have — and in what context.

Obviously, we all know that this phrase means that you misjudged your flip-turn or open turn, and as a result, your legs pushed off of nothing but water. I’m not sure if any other people — or any other athletes, for that matter — ever need to push off of a wall in their daily lives, so you’re likely going to confuse some people if you ever say this out loud to non-swimmers.

Non-Swimmer Jargon: “Do you pee in the pool?”

Much like the first example, if someone is asking you this question, I am willing to bet money that that person is not a swimmer. As a swimmer, this is usually not the type of question that you ask another swimmer because you likely already know the answer — plus, is it worth even knowing the answer?

*Spoiler: the answer is probably yes.

Swimmer Jargon: “On the bottom/top.”

This has got to be something that only swimmers can understand. The top is the 60-second (or :00) mark, and the bottom is the 30-second mark. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any other sport use the old-fashioned analog clocks that we often see on pool decks — and hence, if you said you were “leaving on the top,” only a swimmer would know what you’re talking about.

I’ve been seeing less and less of these clocks lately, though — it seems like most of these analog clocks are being replaced by newer digital clocks that are easier to see from a distance. Makes me nostalgic just thinking about it…

Swimmer Jargon: “SHAKE!!”

As a distance swimmer — and as teammates of those who are distance swimmers — we hear this word far too often. If you’re the one racing, seeing your counter shaking as you near the wall is perhaps one of the most frustrating yet empowering things you can see.

And, of course, if you’re the one counting, shaking the counter and cheering on your teammate — with a bunch of other teammates around you — is always a great feeling, too.

Much like swimming, many other sports use a bell for the final lap, but I’ve yet to see another sport use counters. Yet another thing that makes swimming one of the best sports out there.

Final Thoughts

I’m sure every sport has its own “vernacular” or “special language,” but swimmer jargon is truly special. It’s a way for us swimmers to share our experiences and discuss the awful aerobic set that happened during last night’s practice, all while leaving our non-swimmer friends completely confused.

Let me know in the comments if I missed any important jargon. I have a feeling that I might’ve forgotten a couple of swimming adages, though it’s also been a minute since I’ve been in the water…