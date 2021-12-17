Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tom Dean Ruled Out Of Short Course World Championships Due To COVID Contact

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 200m freestyle, Tom Dean of Great Britain, was a no-show this morning in the heats of this hotly-contested event.

As we reported, 21-year-old Dean represented one of two top players who left their lanes empty during the prelims session. The other was South African Olympian Chad le Clos.

British media is reporting now that Dean has been ‘ruled out’ of these FINA Short Course World Championships due to a COVID-19-related incident. ‘Tom Dean was pinged as a close contact of a COVID positive,’ reads the report.

Remarkably before Tokyo, Dean contracted COVID-19 two separate times. In April of this year, he told SwimSwam, that his first infection came in September of 2020, the week before he was supposed to fly out for the International Swimming League season in Budapest (which is why he, and a few other British swimmers, arrived late).

He then contracted a second case, which he describes as “very severe,” over the New Year. He was out of the water for 3 weeks at that time and then had 3 weeks to rebuild his strength.

Although Dean has been ruled out here, there is no word of any other British swimmers being impacted by this situation. Compare that to Singapore and Nigeria, who each was dealt big blows by swimmers having tested positive, render their entire squads out of this competition for the totality.

Deano Leano Vino
14 minutes ago

Dean’s Covid luck is almost laughable at this point

Big Mac #1
Reply to  Deano Leano Vino
9 minutes ago

Third time’s the charm

lol
11 minutes ago

wait so now we have to go with Litchfield – Richards – Mildred – Scott in the 4×200 tomorrow in both the heats and the final

Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  lol
9 minutes ago

GB is finished

lol
Reply to  Swimmerfromjapananduk
6 minutes ago

fr, hopefully GB get some kind of luck and Proud wins Gold on Sunday.

lol
Reply to  lol
7 minutes ago

* On Sunday not tomorrow

CY~
19 seconds ago

When would Tom get released? Would he, if he himself tests negative?

