Four Singaporean Swimmers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Abu Dhabi

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) revealed the news that four of its fourteen FINA Short Course World Championships swimmers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Frequent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of all athletes is taking place in Abu Dhabi as part of FINA’s COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Because of contact tracing, the entire delegation has been removed from the meet. Those who tested positive will remain in the UAE in quarantine, while others will return home to Singapore.

Per the SSA’s Facebook post, “Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has been informed by FINA that 4 of our 14 swimmers who are at the FINA World Championships (25m) 2021 in Abu Dhabi have tested positive for Covid-19 following a PCR test as part of the testing protocols at the competition.

“SSA is keeping in close contact with the swimmers, their families, and the authorities, providing all the necessary support to ensure that the health and safety of our swimmers are taken care of. The affected swimmers have been moved to a dedicated quarantine facility.

he rest of the members of the Singapore contingent are currently self-quarantined. FINA has informed SSA that Singapore will not be able to compete at the FINA World Championships (25m) 2021 as the contingent is in close contact with the positive cases. SSA will abide by the existing protocols of the host nation.

“SSA is currently making travel arrangements for members of the contingent who have not tested positive to fly back to Singapore.

“Sonya Porter, SSA Technical Director, will remain in Abu Dhabi to look after the affected swimmers and will fly back to Singapore with them after they are allowed to travel.”

The UAE has one of the lowest infection rates for COVID-19 in the world, along with one of the highest vaccination rates. So far, the country has avoided the rise in cases that has hit most of the world over the last month, though they have begun to see a bump in the last few days. While we don’t know for sure if that bump is because of people arriving for Short Course Worlds, the numbers (from 58 to 93 in a week) are small enough for positive tests from this meet alone to significantly impact the overall data.