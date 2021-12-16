Washington State Picks up Game-Changing :59/2:10 LCM Flyer Dori Hathazi (HUN)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Washington State has announced one of the biggest signings in program history. Hungarian flyer Dori Hathazi has signed with Cougars 2022 class. Hathazi is a Hungarian National Champion, and a finalist at both European Junior Championships and the FINA World Cup.

The 18-year-old competes for Nyiregyhaza Sport Club Team, and primarily races fly, free and IMs. Hathazi will arrive in Pullman with converted times that are under the Washington State team records in both fly events. Her LCM best of 59.83 in the 100 fly converts to 52.67 in yards, which is well under WSU’s 53.40 team record. Her 2:10.33 LCM 200 fly converts to 1:55.01, also well under the program mark of 1:56.46.

Not only are her converted fly times under Washington State records, both would have landed her in the A finals at last year’s Pac-12 Championships. In the 100 fly, 52.67 would have put Hathazi 7th last year, while a 1:55.01 200 fly would have placed 2nd. 1:55.01 also would have been enough to qualify for the B final at NCAAs last season.

Dori Hathazi’s lifetime bests LCM (with SCY conversions):

100 fly – 59.83 (52.67)

200 fly – 2:10.33 (1:55.01)

50 free – 26.67 (23.04)

100 free – 56.78 (50.03)

200 free – 2:03.36 (1:48.30)

200 IM – 2:20.69 (2:02.15)

In addition to the impact Hathazi’s fly speed will make on the team, she’ll be a boost to the team in freestyle as well, at least in the relays. This is a huge get for the Cougars, who are currently in the middle of their 4th season since Matt Leach took over as head coach.

Under Leach’s leadership, the Washington State program has steadily improved. The Cougars had their first NCAA qualifier in a decade during Leach’s first season with the team. In total, 3 different WSU swimmers have qualified for the big meet in Leach’s 3 seasons with the team. Last year, the Chloe Larson became the first Cougar in school history to win a Pac-12 swimming title, and she went on to make the B final at NCAAs.

Speaking on Hathazi’s signing, Leach said “She is a true competitor and is one of our strongest additions to WSU Swimming in our history.” He went on to say ” We are so excited to see Dori continue to grow and compete at the highest level as a Coug!”

Hathazi headlines a huge Washington State recruiting class, including several international recruits.

