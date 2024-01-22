Tom Dean Grabs 200 Free Gold To Close Out 2024 Flanders Swimming Cup

2024 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

The 2024 Flanders Swimming Cup wrapped up this evening from Antwerp, Belgium, with 2020 Olympic champion Tom Dean from Great Britain in the water.

23-year-old Dean took on the men’s 200m freestyle where he checked in with the fastest time of the field in 1:46.35. That effort secured the gold, with teammate Kieran Bird snagging silver in 1:49.70 while Canada’s Jeremy Bagshaw, representing Limerick, hit 1:49.84 as the only other sub-2:00 swimmer.

Dean opened in 51.25 and closed in 55.10 to finish the job in his fastest time this season. Entering this competition, the Bath star had been as quick as 1:47.50 from last month’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet. His result this evening pushes him up the world rankings to now be seated 11th on the season.

Jacob Peters of Great Britain grabbed the gold in the men’s 50m fly posting a winning time of 23.44. He led Dutch swimmer Thomas Verhoeven who logged 23.92 as the silver medalist while Irish ace Shane Ryan rounded out the podium in 24.16.

Additional winners included Poland’s Adela Piskorska scoring the top spot in the women’s 100m back in 1:00.72 while Ireland’s Grace Davison topped the women’s 50m free podium in 25.95.