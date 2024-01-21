Isabelle Stadden Sees Olympic Focus (LCM) Pay Off in College Season (SCY)

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #2/#11 CAL

January 20, 2024

Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley, California

Live Results available on Meet Mobile: “California vs. Arizona State”

SCY (25 yards)

Live Recap

Cal senior Isabelle Stadden took two convincing wins on Saturday vs ASU in the 100 back (50.5) and 200 back (1:50.5). Stadden is coming off of a training trip to Colorado Springs with the Cal men’s team in which she was able to focus a bit more on long course swimming in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Trials in June. However, this seems to have helped the Olympic hopeful in both long and short course.