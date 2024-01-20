Whittle Tops Dean In 100 Free On Day Two Of 2024 Flanders Swimming Cup

2024 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

Day two of the 2024 Flanders Swimming Cup unfolded in Belgium with a British battle transpiring in the men’s 100m free.

Getting to the wall first was 19-year-old Jacob Whittle, clocking a gold medal-worthy result of 49.08. That got the edge over 200m free Olympic champion Tom Dean who punched 49.14 as the silver medalist. Fellow GBR swimmer Ed Mildred rounded out the podium in 50.22.

Whittle already ranks as the 6th-fastest performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 48.03 he logged at last month’s Rotterdman Qualification Meet.

This competition is merely a stepping stone along the path of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualification, with the British Swimming Championships on the horizon for April.

Irish ace Ellen Walshe continued her momentum from night one with another gold in the women’s 50m fly.

The University of Tennessee athlete registered a time of 26.82 to grab the gold, registering the sole time of the field under the 27-second threshold.

Pauline Zeller scored silver in 27.59 while Kathrin Demler earned bronze in 28.22.

Walshe then nabbed a time of 4:42.85 to reap gold in the 400m IM later in the session. Her time beat the field by about 10 seconds to earn the decisive victory.

Walshe is ever inching up on the longstanding Irish national record of 4:39.18 Michele Smith put on the books way back in 1996.

Additional Notes