Tokyo 2020 Reveals ‘1,000 Days To Go’ Promotional Graphics

To commemorate the upcoming milestone marking 1000 days remaining until the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Tokyo Organizing Committee will decorate the main street of Tokyo’s famous Nihonbashi district. On Saturday, October 28th, the street will bear newly-designed graphics set to be featured on posters and banners across Tokyo in the run-up and during the entire ‘1,000 Days To Go’ celebration period.

The colorful graphics include patterns of squares forming the underlying Tokyo 2020 emblems, but also resembling fireworks lighting up the sky. The Organizing Committee hopes the dynamic new designs will help raise public awareness of the Games and create a sense of anticipation as the countdown moves forward.

Get into the Olympic spirit by watching the new graphics reveal themselves in the short presentation below, courtesy of Tokyo 2020.