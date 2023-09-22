Todd DeSorbo, Anthony Nesty Named Head Coaches For 2024 U.S. Olympic Team

USA Swimming announced Thursday the appointment of Todd DeSorbo and Anthony Nesty as the U.S. Olympic head coaches in 2024, with DeSorbo tabbed to lead the women’s team and Nesty given the reins to guide the men’s squad.

Both coaches currently lead two of the most prominent college programs in the country, with DeSorbo having propelled the University of Virginia women to three consecutive NCAA Championship titles, while Nesty coaches the high-powered University of Florida men’s team, and has recently helped bring the Gator women back to prominence, including winning the 2023 SEC title.

Internationally, DeSorbo and Nesty assumed the same roles at the 2022 World Championships, where the United States dominated the medal table with 17 gold and 45 total medals. That appointment came after both were assistant coaches at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2023 World Championships, Nesty was again named an assistant coach for the U.S. team, while DeSorbo opted out to spend more time at home—and reset for the Olympic year—with his associate head coach at UVA, Blaire Anderson, heading to Fukuoka in his place.

Bob Bowman (Arizona State University) and Carol Capitani (University of Texas) were the U.S. head coaches at the 2023 World Championships.

DeSorbo put Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh on the U.S. women’s roster at the 2023 Worlds, with that trio combining for 10 medals, six of which came from Douglass.

Douglass won the women’s 200 IM individually, going 1-2 with A. Walsh, and also earned silver in the 200 breast, while G. Walsh picked up an individual bronze in the 50 fly in what was her major international debut.

“I’m excited to be leading Team USA next summer in Paris,” DeSorbo said. “I’m looking forward to working with Anthony and the rest of the USA Swimming staff to help the athletes perform at the highest level in Paris.”

Nesty put Bobby Finke, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell on the men’s team in Fukuoka, while Katie Ledecky was the top performer on the women’s side.

Ledecky won repeat individual gold medals in the women’s 800 and 1500 free while adding a silver in the 400 free, and Finke was the silver medalist in the men’s 1500 free (with the 3rd-fastest swim ever) and also took bronze in the 800 free.

Nesty is also adding Bella Sims, an incoming freshman at Florida, to his list of Olympic-contending athletes this season, and he’s also expected to land superstar Caeleb Dressel back on the Olympic team in 2024 after his extended break saw him miss the 2023 Worlds roster.

“I am genuinely honored and equally humbled by this recent appointment,” Nesty said. “I wish to thank Tim Hinchey, CEO (USA Swimming) and Lindsay Mintenko, National Team Director (USA Swimming), for giving me this prestigious opportunity. I will work diligently to make sure our team will be honorably represented at the 2024 Paris Olympics. I will also whole-heartedly assume this role with enormous commitment and enthusiasm. I eagerly look forward to working in unison with our athletes and the United States Swimming Staff in the coming months. Additionally, it will be a pleasure to again work alongside Todd DeSorbo, Head US Women’s Coach. Our goal will be to passionately secure many outstanding medal performances on this respected and esteemed world stage. This is the pinnacle of the sport and we will advance toward our goals with purposeful pursuit. Go USA!”

At the Tokyo Olympics, three of Nesty’s current athletes, Dressel, Ledecky and Finke, combined to win seven of the nine individual gold medals won by the U.S. team, although it’s worth noting that neither Dressel or Ledecky was training under Nesty at the time.

“I am thrilled Coaches DeSorbo and Nesty will be joining us in Paris and am looking forward to the experience and leadership they will bring to the Games,” said Lindsay Mintenko, Managing Director of the USA Swimming National Team.

U.S. Olympic Head Swim Coaches

Since 2000

Olympic Games Head Men’s Coach Head Women’s Coach Sydney 2000 Mark Schubert Richard Quick Athens 2004 Eddie Reese Mark Schubert Beijing 2008 Eddie Reese Jack Bauerle London 2012 Gregg Troy Teri McKeever Rio 2016 Bob Bowman Dave Marsh Tokyo 2020 (2021) Dave Durden Greg Meehan Paris 2024 Anthony Nesty Todd DeSorbo

The assistant coaches for the Olympic team won’t be named until June 24, 2024, the day after the conclusion of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The pool swimming portion of the 2024 Olympic Games will then kick off just over one month later on July 27 and run through August 4 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris.