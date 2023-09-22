2023 Asian Games: Entries Released For Action Kicking Off On Sunday

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

The 19th Asian Games will see swimming action kicking off on Sunday, September 24th, and spanning through Friday, September 29th. The typically quadrennial multi-sport competition was postponed from 2022 due to COVID-19-related concerns within the host nation of China.

The 2018 edition saw Japan top the swimming medal table, amassing 52 pieces of hardware including 19 golds. China was a near runner-up, collecting 50 medals with 19 golds. Singapore rounded out the top three with 6 medals in all.

China is coming off of a hugely successful World Championships which saw swimmers like Qin Haiyang breaking through big-time. Qin completed the breaststroke sweep, including nailing a new World Record in the 200m breast in a time of 2:05.48.

Teammate Zhang Yufei also captured the women’s 100m butterfly world title, putting her potential Asian competitors on notice.

But Japan carries big guns Tomoru Honda, Daiya Seto and comeback swimmer Rikako Ikee among its arsenal to rival the Asian world across multiple events.

Korean Hwang Sunwoo leads his nation’s charge and quest for a potential gold medal in the men’s 4x200m free relay, while Hong Kong Olympic multi-gold medalist Siobhan Haughey is a threat in the women’s freestyle.

Below are key competitors entered per nation to get our excitement brewing.

China

Chen Juner

Dong Zhihao

Li Bingjie

Liu Yaxin

Pan Zhanle

Peng Xuwei

Qin Haiyang

Sun Jiajun

Wang Shun

Wang Xueer

Xu Jiayu

Yan Zibei

Yang Junxuan

Ye Shiwen

Yu Yiting

Zhang Yufei

Hong Kong

Stephanie Au

Adam Chillingworth

Siobhan Haughey

Ian Ho

Japan

Reona Aoki

Tomoru Honda

Chihiro Igarashi

Rikako Ikee

Nagisa Ikemoto

Ryosuke Irie

Waka Kobori

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Airi Mitsui

Naoki Mizunuma

Katsumi Nakamura

Miyu Namba

Mio Narita

Yui Ohashi

Shoma Sato

Shinri Shioura

Rio Shirai

Satomi Suzuki

Hidekazu Takehara

Ageha Tanigawa

Ippei Watanabe

Korea

Hwang Sunwoo

Kim Seoyeong

Kim Woomin

Lee Hojoon

Lee Juho

Yang Jaehoon

Singapore

Maximillian Ang

Christie Chu

Glen Lim

Quah Jing Wen

Quah Ting Wen

Quah Zheng Wen

Letitia Sim

Jonathan Tan

Zachary Tan

Tzen Wei Teong

Thailand

Dulyawat Kaewsriyong

Tonnam Kanteemool

Navaphat Wongcharoen

Jenjira Srisa Ard

Saovanee Boonamphai

Kamonchanok Kwanmuang

Vietnam