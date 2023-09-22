2023 Asian Games: Entries Released For Action Kicking Off On Sunday

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
The 19th Asian Games will see swimming action kicking off on Sunday, September 24th, and spanning through Friday, September 29th. The typically quadrennial multi-sport competition was postponed from 2022 due to COVID-19-related concerns within the host nation of China.
The 2018 edition saw Japan top the swimming medal table, amassing 52 pieces of hardware including 19 golds. China was a near runner-up, collecting 50 medals with 19 golds. Singapore rounded out the top three with 6 medals in all.
China is coming off of a hugely successful World Championships which saw swimmers like Qin Haiyang breaking through big-time. Qin completed the breaststroke sweep, including nailing a new World Record in the 200m breast in a time of 2:05.48.
Teammate Zhang Yufei also captured the women’s 100m butterfly world title, putting her potential Asian competitors on notice.
But Japan carries big guns Tomoru Honda, Daiya Seto and comeback swimmer Rikako Ikee among its arsenal to rival the Asian world across multiple events.
Korean Hwang Sunwoo leads his nation’s charge and quest for a potential gold medal in the men’s 4x200m free relay, while Hong Kong Olympic multi-gold medalist Siobhan Haughey is a threat in the women’s freestyle.
Below are key competitors entered per nation to get our excitement brewing.
China
- Chen Juner
- Dong Zhihao
- Li Bingjie
- Liu Yaxin
- Pan Zhanle
- Peng Xuwei
- Qin Haiyang
- Sun Jiajun
- Wang Shun
- Wang Xueer
- Xu Jiayu
- Yan Zibei
- Yang Junxuan
- Ye Shiwen
- Yu Yiting
- Zhang Yufei
Hong Kong
- Stephanie Au
- Adam Chillingworth
- Siobhan Haughey
- Ian Ho
Japan
- Reona Aoki
- Tomoru Honda
- Chihiro Igarashi
- Rikako Ikee
- Nagisa Ikemoto
- Ryosuke Irie
- Waka Kobori
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto
- Airi Mitsui
- Naoki Mizunuma
- Katsumi Nakamura
- Miyu Namba
- Mio Narita
- Yui Ohashi
- Shoma Sato
- Shinri Shioura
- Rio Shirai
- Satomi Suzuki
- Hidekazu Takehara
- Ageha Tanigawa
- Ippei Watanabe
Korea
- Hwang Sunwoo
- Kim Seoyeong
- Kim Woomin
- Lee Hojoon
- Lee Juho
- Yang Jaehoon
Singapore
- Maximillian Ang
- Christie Chu
- Glen Lim
- Quah Jing Wen
- Quah Ting Wen
- Quah Zheng Wen
- Letitia Sim
- Jonathan Tan
- Zachary Tan
- Tzen Wei Teong
Thailand
- Dulyawat Kaewsriyong
- Tonnam Kanteemool
- Navaphat Wongcharoen
- Jenjira Srisa Ard
- Saovanee Boonamphai
- Kamonchanok Kwanmuang
Vietnam
- Huy Hoang Nguyen
- Thuy Hien Nguyen
- Hung Nguyen Tran
Phillipines: Kayla sanchez
