Titmus Hits 1:54.66 200 Free To Cap Off Stellar NSW Championships

2022 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 New South Wales State Open Championships concluded today with Ariarne Titmus producing another impressive performance.

Grabbing the gold in the women’s 200m free, 21-year-old Titmus stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.66. That result beat the field by well over a second, with 17-year-old Olympian Mollie O’Callaghan next in line in 1:56.29 and Kiah Melverton also on the podium in 1:56.89.

As for Titmus, the Dean Boxall-trained star opened in 56.14 and brought it home in 58.52 with her 1:54.66 representing the 5th fastest time of her career. Titmus owns the Aussie national record in the 1:53.09 she ripped at last year’s Olympic Trials.

In Tokyo, Titmus topped the podium in a remarkable 1:53.55. Her time here still would have captured bronze, beating Canada’s Penny Oleksiak 1:54.70.

Also of note, rising star O’Callaghan’s 1:56.29 checks in as her 2nd fastest time to date, sitting only behind the 1:55.11 posted in Tokyo.

25-year-old Kiah Melverton followed up her 400m free best time from yesterday with another career-fastest result here for bronze. Never before having been under 1:57, 25-year-old Melverton posted a mark of 1:56.89 to continue her promising momentum into the World Championships Trials.

Big gun Kaylee McKeown topped the podium two more times before this meet was done, with the 20-year-old taking both the 200m IM and the 50m back.

In the former, the Griffith athlete earned a time of 2:10.64 while she clocked 27.61 in the latter. She owns personal bests of 2:08.19 and 27.16, respectively.

The reigning 200m breaststroke Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook was also in the water, taking on his bread-and-butter event. After posting a morning result of 2:09.01 to claim the top seed, the 23-year-old produced a mark of 2:08.38 to ultimately win the gold.

Splitting 1:03.05/1:05.33, ZSC represented the only man to dip under 2:10. Former World Record holder Matt Wilson was the next-closest competitor, hitting 2:10.76 for silver.

ZSC has already been as fast as 2:07.00 as recently as December when he crushed that mark at the Queensland Championships.

Additional Winners:

  • Mitch Larkin got it done in the men’s 100m back, producing an effort of 54.64 to get to the wall narrowly ahead of Joshua Edwards-Smith. Edwards-Smith was just .06 shy of gold, hitting 54.70 to round out the top 3.
  • Olympian Se-Bom Lee scored a time of 4:15.91 in the 400m IM to beat out Tokyo bronze medalist in the event, Brendon Smith. Smith posted 4:16.45 tonight as runner-up.
  • 17-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers reaped gold in the 200m fly, her signature event, putting up a solid 2:08.85. That’s not terribly far from her career-quickest of 2:07.25, a time she logged at last year’s Aussie Age Championships.
  • Olympian Matt Temple was the fastest 100m flyer on the men’s side with his 51.83 while Chelsea Hodges ripped a mark of 30.17 in the 50m breast. Hodges’ time shaved .03 off of her own previous PB of 30.20.
  • Freestyle ace Lani Pallister produced a mark of 16:03.95 to win the women’s 1500m freestyle tonight. That represents the 19-year-old’s 2nd fastest time to date, resting only behind her PB of 15:58.86 from the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships.

											
										

				


									
