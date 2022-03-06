Titmus Hits 1:54.66 200 Free To Cap Off Stellar NSW Championships

2022 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 New South Wales State Open Championships concluded today with Ariarne Titmus producing another impressive performance.

Grabbing the gold in the women’s 200m free, 21-year-old Titmus stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.66. That result beat the field by well over a second, with 17-year-old Olympian Mollie O’Callaghan next in line in 1:56.29 and Kiah Melverton also on the podium in 1:56.89.

As for Titmus, the Dean Boxall-trained star opened in 56.14 and brought it home in 58.52 with her 1:54.66 representing the 5th fastest time of her career. Titmus owns the Aussie national record in the 1:53.09 she ripped at last year’s Olympic Trials.

In Tokyo, Titmus topped the podium in a remarkable 1:53.55. Her time here still would have captured bronze, beating Canada’s Penny Oleksiak 1:54.70.

Also of note, rising star O’Callaghan’s 1:56.29 checks in as her 2nd fastest time to date, sitting only behind the 1:55.11 posted in Tokyo.

25-year-old Kiah Melverton followed up her 400m free best time from yesterday with another career-fastest result here for bronze. Never before having been under 1:57, 25-year-old Melverton posted a mark of 1:56.89 to continue her promising momentum into the World Championships Trials.

Big gun Kaylee McKeown topped the podium two more times before this meet was done, with the 20-year-old taking both the 200m IM and the 50m back.

In the former, the Griffith athlete earned a time of 2:10.64 while she clocked 27.61 in the latter. She owns personal bests of 2:08.19 and 27.16, respectively.

The reigning 200m breaststroke Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook was also in the water, taking on his bread-and-butter event. After posting a morning result of 2:09.01 to claim the top seed, the 23-year-old produced a mark of 2:08.38 to ultimately win the gold.

Splitting 1:03.05/1:05.33, ZSC represented the only man to dip under 2:10. Former World Record holder Matt Wilson was the next-closest competitor, hitting 2:10.76 for silver.

ZSC has already been as fast as 2:07.00 as recently as December when he crushed that mark at the Queensland Championships.

Additional Winners: