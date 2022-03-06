Titmus Hits 1:54.66 200 Free To Cap Off Stellar NSW Championships

2022 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 4th – Sunday, March 6th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre
- LCM (50m)
The 2022 New South Wales State Open Championships concluded today with Ariarne Titmus producing another impressive performance.
Grabbing the gold in the women’s 200m free, 21-year-old Titmus stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.66. That result beat the field by well over a second, with 17-year-old Olympian Mollie O’Callaghan next in line in 1:56.29 and Kiah Melverton also on the podium in 1:56.89.
As for Titmus, the Dean Boxall-trained star opened in 56.14 and brought it home in 58.52 with her 1:54.66 representing the 5th fastest time of her career. Titmus owns the Aussie national record in the 1:53.09 she ripped at last year’s Olympic Trials.
In Tokyo, Titmus topped the podium in a remarkable 1:53.55. Her time here still would have captured bronze, beating Canada’s Penny Oleksiak 1:54.70.
Also of note, rising star O’Callaghan’s 1:56.29 checks in as her 2nd fastest time to date, sitting only behind the 1:55.11 posted in Tokyo.
25-year-old Kiah Melverton followed up her 400m free best time from yesterday with another career-fastest result here for bronze. Never before having been under 1:57, 25-year-old Melverton posted a mark of 1:56.89 to continue her promising momentum into the World Championships Trials.
Big gun Kaylee McKeown topped the podium two more times before this meet was done, with the 20-year-old taking both the 200m IM and the 50m back.
In the former, the Griffith athlete earned a time of 2:10.64 while she clocked 27.61 in the latter. She owns personal bests of 2:08.19 and 27.16, respectively.
The reigning 200m breaststroke Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook was also in the water, taking on his bread-and-butter event. After posting a morning result of 2:09.01 to claim the top seed, the 23-year-old produced a mark of 2:08.38 to ultimately win the gold.
Splitting 1:03.05/1:05.33, ZSC represented the only man to dip under 2:10. Former World Record holder Matt Wilson was the next-closest competitor, hitting 2:10.76 for silver.
ZSC has already been as fast as 2:07.00 as recently as December when he crushed that mark at the Queensland Championships.
Additional Winners:
- Mitch Larkin got it done in the men’s 100m back, producing an effort of 54.64 to get to the wall narrowly ahead of Joshua Edwards-Smith. Edwards-Smith was just .06 shy of gold, hitting 54.70 to round out the top 3.
- Olympian Se-Bom Lee scored a time of 4:15.91 in the 400m IM to beat out Tokyo bronze medalist in the event, Brendon Smith. Smith posted 4:16.45 tonight as runner-up.
- 17-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers reaped gold in the 200m fly, her signature event, putting up a solid 2:08.85. That’s not terribly far from her career-quickest of 2:07.25, a time she logged at last year’s Aussie Age Championships.
- Olympian Matt Temple was the fastest 100m flyer on the men’s side with his 51.83 while Chelsea Hodges ripped a mark of 30.17 in the 50m breast. Hodges’ time shaved .03 off of her own previous PB of 30.20.
- Freestyle ace Lani Pallister produced a mark of 16:03.95 to win the women’s 1500m freestyle tonight. That represents the 19-year-old’s 2nd fastest time to date, resting only behind her PB of 15:58.86 from the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships.
Weird swim from ZSC. O’Callaghan Freestyle looking much better than her backstroke. Melverton continuing to drop and drop.