Tim Hinchey Among CEOs to Testify For Congress Today

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey will be one of five sports federation executives to testify before a Congressional Subcommitee today as part of a hearing about athlete safety.

Hinchey will take part in a hearing titled “Protecting U.S. Amateur Athletes: Examining Abuse Prevention Efforts Across the Olympic Movement” before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security. Also testifying will be USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews, U.S. Figure Skating President Anne Cammett, USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele and USA Taekwondo Executive Director Steve McNally, who won’t be present but will participate “via written testimony and written responses to questions,”according to the Senate Committee’s website.

The hearing will take place at 2:30 PM (US Eastern Time). You can find live video of the hearing here.

This will be the second time in five months that Hinchey has been called to testify for Congress. In May, he answered questions in front of a House Subcommittee alongside a number of other CEOs and SafeSport executives, ultimately apologizing on behalf of USA Swimming for sexual abuse suffered by swimmers. That was especially notable because his predecessor, Chuck Wielgus, famously expressed incredulity about the idea of apologizing as recently as 2010.