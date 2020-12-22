Throssell, Incerti Among History-Makers At Western Aussies

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SWIMMING C’SHIPS

Friday, December 18th – Tuesday, December 22nd

HBF Stadium, Perth, Western Australia

LCM (50m)

The 2020 Western Australia Swimming Championships wrapped up today in Perth, but not before a handful of longstanding WA Residential Records bit the dust.

First, in the men’s 400m IM, North Coast’s Kieren Pollard took the gold in a dominating 4:20.17. That outing overtook the longstanding state record previously held by UWA-West Coast’s Adam Lucas since 2004. Pollard’s outing represents a lifetime best for the 21-year-old.

Then on day 4, it was Ruan Van der Riet of UWA – West Coast who grabbed the top prize in the men’s 200m fly in a time of 2:01.48. The 17-year-old’s outing overtook the previous WA Residential Record William Kirby put on the books way back in 1993.

Alyssa Monaco was the winner of the 50m breaststroke in the 13-year-old women’s category. The Westside Christchurch athlete took down the WA All Comers, All Time, and Residential Records in a winning effort of 34.02.

The women’s 100m breaststroke open category saw St. Hilda’s Talara-Jade Dixon break the WA Residential Record with a PB of 1:10.08, while Westside Christchurch’s Kate Harrison produced a sub-minute 100m fly time of 59.89. Harrison’s effort broke the WA Residential Record for 16-year-olds.

Finally, the men’s 200m free saw Zac Incerti bust out a time of 1:4836 to break Olympian Tommaso D’Orsogna’s WA Residental Record.

Further, on the elite front, Olympic finalist Brianna Throssell earned the Roy Hammond Memorial Trophy for a record 9th time after claiming 100m free gold. She snagged the meet title in a time of 55.01.

24-year-old Throssell also won the women’s 400m free by well over 10 seconds, topping the podium in this ‘off’ event in a time of 4:15.77. She also raced the 200m fly, placing first once again in a time of 2:11.77.

Comeback kid Tamsin Cook was also in the water along her journey back to racing. You can read more about Cook’s return to the pool in our meet preview.

In just her 3rd meet back in nearly 3 years, Cook put up the following results: