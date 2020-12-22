SSPC: Katie Meili on Building an Identity Outside of Swimming

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion and now Lawyer Katie Meili. Meili took us through much of her swim journey, from summer league and high school swimming through college swimming at Columbia and into her pro career, where she really started to have a presence on the international stage.

Meili also addresses something we in the swimming community don’t always consider: life after swimming. She emphasized the importance of knowing yourself outside of just swimming and starting to formulate a plan of what life after swimming might look like well before you reach the end of your path. In this way, you’re well prepared to transition from one passion to the next.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

