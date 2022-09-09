The Hungry Swimmer: Smoothie Packs

Need a nutritious, quick and easy, snack idea for when you’re on the go? Let’s be honest… us swimmers spend at least half of our days at the pool conditioning and/or commuting to and from. On top of that, we probably are pretty tired. So, when is there a good time to whip up some proper fuel that isn’t that bar you pack in your bag as an emergency snack?

This week, I got you covered. I present to you… smoothie packs!

As summer is coming to an end and we transition into fall, let’s use the fruits in our fridge while they’re still in season! This or frozen fruit works just as great. I love smoothie packs for numerous reasons, but the number one being the flavor combinations and possibilities are endless. I have to say, it is hard to go wrong when creating a tasty smoothie.

Fruit is a great pre-practice fueling source. All fruits (apples, bananas, strawberries, mango, pineapple, watermelon, pears, peaches … you name it!) are considered a simple carbohydrate. This means that they can provide fuel to the muscles faster than slow digesting, complex carbohydrates. Fruits such as apples and bananas are easy to throw in your bag and eat on the go as well. Whether this is in between classes or after school before swimming!

The smoothie I made for this recipe is a triple berry smoothie! It has frozen strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. I added vanilla protein powder, chia seeds, almond butter, oat milk, and vanilla greek yogurt.

Ingredients:

Fruit and/or greens

1 ½ cups fruit of choice fresh or frozen

2 cups greens of choice fresh or frozen

Add-ins! As much as you would like. List below!

1 – 1 ⅕ cups liquid of choice.

Instructions:

Add fruit, greens, and dry ingredients to your individual bags. Place in the freezer when done! When you are ready to make your smoothie, take one packet out of the freezer. When adding to the blender, this is when you add in your wet ingredients. Blend to desired consistency. Enjoy!

If you need ideas on how to build the perfect smoothie, I have a table to get you started!

Fruit Greens Add-Ins Wet ingredients apple Spinach Flax seeds Yogurt Pear Kale Chia seeds Milk Banana Cucumber Hemp seeds Almond milk Mango Celery Coconut flakes Oat milk Pineapple Beets Cacao Coconut milk Papaya Avocado Protein powder Coconut water Kiwi Broccoli Honey Fruit juices Strawberries Romaine lettuce Maple syrup Protein shake Blueberries Beets Dates Etc! Raspberries Etc! Agave Watermelon Cinnamon Peach Ginger Grapes Turmeric Etc! Etc!

I like to use reusable bags when creating my smoothie packs. I feel they are easier to use. They are also environmentally friendly! Which is a plus. You can find reusable bags for storage here.

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think!