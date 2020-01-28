The Hungry Swimmer: Jazz Up Your Toast

Toast. Possibly the most simple food albeit, most versatile. Sure it’s great just slathered with butter but there are so many delicious toast combinations that will leave your mouth watering and appetite completely satisfied. Whether you are looking for a quick breakfast or mid afternoon pick me up, these recipes are nutritious, delicious and so easy to make, you can even whip it up in your dorm room (although, I do not recommend substituting an iron for a toaster, don’t be that guy). Without further ado, here are my favorite ways to eat toast!

Avo-Shroom Toast

Ingredients

2 pieces of bread (I love Ezekiel bread from Food For Life Baking Co)

½ ripe avocado

Handful of baby mushrooms

Salt & Pepper to taste

Sprinkle of smoked paprika

An interesting twist on avocado toast. Besides the usual topping of a runny egg, sauteed mushrooms really add a unique texture as well as a serving of vegetables. Score! With the crispy crunch of the toast and soft mushrooms, this toast really hits the spot. One thing that I love about it is the smoked paprika. Since you may not have some of this stuff lying around in your spice cabinet, I highly recommend picking it up at the store! Smoked paprika adds such a savory flavor to any dish and can certainly play a huge role in jazzing up your toast game!

Avo-Berry Toast

Ingredients

2 pieces of bread (I love Ezekiel bread from Food For Life Baking Co)

½ ripe avocado

Handful of blueberries & raspberries

Drizzle of honey

Again, not a typical combination but, sometimes you discover incredible things once you get a little out of your comfort zone. Avocado toast tends to be a savory-ish dish but since avocado itself has a quite mild flavor, it can really work in a sweet combo! Preparation is simple- toast your bread, scoop out the avocado onto the toast and mash it out with a fork as you would normally make avo-toast. Then toss on some fresh berries and drizzle with honey. This combo is super refreshing and makes a great afternoon snack!

Pb-Pumpkin Spice Protein Toast w/ banana

Ingredients

2 pieces of bread (I love Ezekiel bread from Food For Life Baking Co)

3 spoonfuls of plain, greek yogurt (I use Fage)

1 spoonful of canned pumpkin

1 tbsp creamy peanut butter

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Sprinkle of chia seeds

Sliced banana

Yogurt on bread? What? Don’t dismiss this combo! I promise you, it’s a game changer. To make the spread, first add the yogurt, pumpkin and peanut butter to a bowl. It might take some muscle power but combine until the peanut butter is fully incorporated into the other ingredients. Once your toast is toasted, spread the mixture on, sprinkle with chia seeds and cinnamon and finish off with some banana slices. Once again, this toast is great for an afternoon snack or breakfast on the go if you are in a hurry!

ABC Toast

(Almond Butter-Cinnamon Apple)

Ingredients

2 pieces of bread (I love Ezekiel bread from Food For Life Baking Co)

Chopped up apple

Sprinkle of cinnamon

2 tbsp almond butter

Such a classic combination! Maybe it’s strange or maybe you love this combo just as much as I do but if you’ve never tried it, the time is now people! While your bread is toasting, add the chopped apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon to a bowl. Mix with your hands to ensure that the apple pieces are decently covered in cinnamon and microwave for about 30 to 45 seconds.This will warm up the apples without the fuss of sauteeing them in a saucepan. After your toast is toasted, spread on the almond butter, or whatever your favorite nut butter is and top with the warm apples. Enjoy!

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.