Daily Swim Coach Workout #54

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400/300 FR, every 4th length BK

Thanksgiving Feast! Each lane must decide what they are ‘eating!’

Salad pick 1

Garden – 200 IM

Cesar – 200 IM reverse



Bread Rolls pick 1

White – 200 FR

Wheat – 200 BK

Sourdough – 200 BR



Add some butter – 50 Dolphin Dives

or

Add some Jam – 50 double arm BK



Sides pick 1

Green Bean Casserole – 3×200 FR

Mashed Potato – 6×100 FR

Sweet Potato Casserole – 12×50 FR



Get some water – 50 DBM

or

Soda – 100 FR



Main Dish pick 1

Turkey white meat – 2×50 FR Kick, 200 IM

Turkey dark meat – 100 BR Kick, 4×50 FR

Vegetarian eggplant parmesan – 3×75 IM (no FR) Kick, 75 FR



Add Cranberry Sauce- 50 corkscrew

Get seconds! Add some gravy (same as main course)

w Fins

w Paddles



Dessert

Pumpkin Pie – 4×25 Fly from blocks

Apple Pie – 8×25 flip turns from middle