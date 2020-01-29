Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #54

by Dan Dingman 0

January 29th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400/300 FR, every 4th length BK

Thanksgiving Feast! Each lane must decide what they are ‘eating!’

Salad pick 1
    Garden – 200 IM
    Cesar – 200 IM reverse
    
Bread Rolls pick 1
    White – 200 FR
    Wheat – 200 BK
    Sourdough – 200 BR
        
Add some butter – 50 Dolphin Dives
or
Add some Jam – 50 double arm BK
        
Sides pick 1
    Green Bean Casserole – 3×200 FR
    Mashed Potato – 6×100 FR
    Sweet Potato Casserole – 12×50 FR
    
Get some water – 50 DBM
or
Soda – 100 FR
    
Main Dish pick 1
    Turkey white meat – 2×50 FR Kick, 200 IM
    Turkey dark meat – 100 BR Kick, 4×50 FR
    Vegetarian eggplant parmesan – 3×75 IM (no FR) Kick, 75 FR
    
Add Cranberry Sauce- 50 corkscrew

Get seconds! Add some gravy (same as main course)
    w Fins
    w Paddles
        
Dessert
    Pumpkin Pie – 4×25 Fly from blocks
    Apple Pie – 8×25 flip turns from middle

View on commitswimming.com

Holly Bradley
Coach, ROCKFISH Swimming

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!