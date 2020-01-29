Daily Swim Coach Workout #54

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
400/300 FR, every 4th length BK
Thanksgiving Feast! Each lane must decide what they are ‘eating!’
Salad pick 1
Garden – 200 IM
Cesar – 200 IM reverse
Bread Rolls pick 1
White – 200 FR
Wheat – 200 BK
Sourdough – 200 BR
Add some butter – 50 Dolphin Dives
or
Add some Jam – 50 double arm BK
Sides pick 1
Green Bean Casserole – 3×200 FR
Mashed Potato – 6×100 FR
Sweet Potato Casserole – 12×50 FR
Get some water – 50 DBM
or
Soda – 100 FR
Main Dish pick 1
Turkey white meat – 2×50 FR Kick, 200 IM
Turkey dark meat – 100 BR Kick, 4×50 FR
Vegetarian eggplant parmesan – 3×75 IM (no FR) Kick, 75 FR
Add Cranberry Sauce- 50 corkscrew
Get seconds! Add some gravy (same as main course)
w Fins
w Paddles
Dessert
Pumpkin Pie – 4×25 Fly from blocks
Apple Pie – 8×25 flip turns from middle
