Fike Swim Signs Maddy Banic

Fike Swim is excited to announce Maddy Banic as the newest member of its growing team of brand ambassadors. The former University of Tennessee standout continues to train with the Lady Vols and competes for Tennessee Elite.

“Maddy is exactly the type of swimmer I look for to represent Fike Swim. Her tenacity and passion for swimming is second to none. She has experienced so much in her career and her journey is an inspiration. I want to be behind her, helping her to tell her story of overcoming adversity and to reach her goals.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Maddy ranked as high as 6th in the country in the 50 free during her sophomore year at UT, but mental and physical health issues affected her junior and senior years (2017-2018 and 2018-2019). After nearly attempting suicide and pulling herself out of the sport (something we’ll cover in her 33 Meters story), Maddy has come back stronger than ever and is working to earn a spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

“Being innovative and trying new ideas was a way of life for me throughout my collegiate swimming career. When I heard that Fike Swim lives by the motto “Swim Different”, I knew this was a movement I wanted to get behind. Fike Swim challenges me in new ways of thinking all while supporting me as a professional athlete. I am excited to see this company grow in the sport!” added Maddy.

Maddy Banic’s list of swimming accomplishments include:

9x SEC Champion

NCAA Champion

LA Current Member

18x NCAA All-American

Captain of the Lady Vols

Maddy joins a loaded Fike Swim ambassador team that includes:

Ali DeLoof

Gabby DeLoof

Emily Escobedo

Sarah Gibson

Megan Kingsley

Breeja Larson

Ashley Neidigh

Aly Tetzloff

Q&A with Maddy Banic

Here's a short Q&A with Maddy. The complete Q&A with post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim's ambassador page.

Q: What are your practice goals to help you reach your race goals?

A: My training for 2020 has looked different than it has in past years. I’m learning as a post-grad swimmer that less is more for me. I don’t need to be grinding out yardage and super high aerobic sets to perform my best in a 50 free. My best swimming happens when…read more”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “Anywhere between 35,000 and 45,000”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: “One of my favorite things about training at Tennessee is we don’t do your typical test sets every week like you see on other teams. The layout of each day is the same week to week but we always change up the sets which makes it interesting. I would have to say my favorite day would be Tuesdays because they are speed and power (and I love that as a sprinter). A common Tuesday for us looks like…read more”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “I got into swimming when I was around 9 years old. I grew up playing lots of sports and being very active. I remember begging my mom to let me join the swim team with my friends so I could “play” with them more during the day. I swam on many YMCA teams growing up, but I did not take swimming very seriously until I was about 16 years old. That is when I decided to get serious about the sport and I joined a USA Swimming club team.”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “Something a lot of people don’t know about me is that I aspire to be a public speaker when I am done swimming. I had a rather unorthodox and trying collegiate career that included leaving the sport I loved for some time to work on my mental health. I have a huge passion (almost as big as my passion for swimming) in sharing my story and my journey to hopefully inspire other swimmers who are going through something similar and to ultimately change the narrative around having a mental illness as an athlete.”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest athletes in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

