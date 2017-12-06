Texas A&M Women Jump to 1st In CSCAA Dec 6 Dual Meet Ranks

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.

Coming off of strong performances at the Art Adamson Invite, the Texas A&M women have jumped from #3 to #1 in the latest CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) rankings.

Where the top programs are faltering in breaststroke, Texas A&M has breaststrokers in droves, holding 3 of the top 8 times nationwide in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes with a group of five different swimmers.

Former #1 Stanford, who also competed at the Art Adamson Invite, dropped to #2, with #6 Cal rising up to the third rank.

Division I Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 3 Texas A&M 273
2 1 Stanford 266
3 6 California 243
4 4 Michigan 242
5 2 Texas 238
6 5 Georgia 221
7 7 Tennessee 206
8 10 Louisville 190
9 8 Southern California 179
10 9 Indiana 178
11 16 Virginia 144
12 13 Auburn 143
13 23 Ohio State 134
14 12 NC State 131
15 17 Kentucky 116
16 15 Minnesota 113
17 22 Arizona 103
18 18 Wisconsin 91
19 14 Florida 78
20 11 Alabama 64
21 21 North Carolina 59
22 21 Notre Dame 54
23 20 Purdue 37
24 NR South Carolina 19
25 NR Virginia Tech 16

Also Received Votes:
Arizona State (15), UCLA (7), Florida State (6), Duke (4), Houston (3), Arkansas (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

  • Colleen Murphy, Air Force;
  • Dan Colella, Duke;
  • Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;
  • Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;
  • Roric Fink, Texas;
  • Katie Robinson, Tulane;
  • Naya Higashijima, UCLA;
  • Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State;
  • David Geyer, LSU;
  • Neil Harper, Arkansas;
  • Jesse Moore, Northwestern;
  • Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State;
  • Jeremy Kipp, Boise State

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Texas A&M Women Jump to 1st In CSCAA Dec 6 Dual Meet Ranks"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Coach Mike 1952

Not to take anything away from the fine programs in other universities besides Stanford, & their consistent efforts, but do we REALLY believe this will be the way things actually end up in March?

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 11 seconds ago
Braden Keith

No. The CSCAA rankings are a ‘dual meet’ ranking. They suspect that if the teams swam a dual meet today, this is how it would come out.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 35 seconds ago
1anda2

Like every other time this poll comes out, no one claims it represents the final NCAA meet results. It’s just one measuring stick among many during the season. It inspires some discussion and attention during the year, which is always good for the sport.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 33 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »