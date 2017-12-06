Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.
Coming off of strong performances at the Art Adamson Invite, the Texas A&M women have jumped from #3 to #1 in the latest CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) rankings.
Where the top programs are faltering in breaststroke, Texas A&M has breaststrokers in droves, holding 3 of the top 8 times nationwide in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes with a group of five different swimmers.
Former #1 Stanford, who also competed at the Art Adamson Invite, dropped to #2, with #6 Cal rising up to the third rank.
Division I Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|3
|Texas A&M
|273
|2
|1
|Stanford
|266
|3
|6
|California
|243
|4
|4
|Michigan
|242
|5
|2
|Texas
|238
|6
|5
|Georgia
|221
|7
|7
|Tennessee
|206
|8
|10
|Louisville
|190
|9
|8
|Southern California
|179
|10
|9
|Indiana
|178
|11
|16
|Virginia
|144
|12
|13
|Auburn
|143
|13
|23
|Ohio State
|134
|14
|12
|NC State
|131
|15
|17
|Kentucky
|116
|16
|15
|Minnesota
|113
|17
|22
|Arizona
|103
|18
|18
|Wisconsin
|91
|19
|14
|Florida
|78
|20
|11
|Alabama
|64
|21
|21
|North Carolina
|59
|22
|21
|Notre Dame
|54
|23
|20
|Purdue
|37
|24
|NR
|South Carolina
|19
|25
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|16
Also Received Votes:
Arizona State (15), UCLA (7), Florida State (6), Duke (4), Houston (3), Arkansas (2)
Women’s Poll Committee
- Colleen Murphy, Air Force;
- Dan Colella, Duke;
- Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;
- Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;
- Roric Fink, Texas;
- Katie Robinson, Tulane;
- Naya Higashijima, UCLA;
- Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State;
- David Geyer, LSU;
- Neil Harper, Arkansas;
- Jesse Moore, Northwestern;
- Jordan Wolfrum, Ohio State;
- Jeremy Kipp, Boise State
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Texas A&M Women Jump to 1st In CSCAA Dec 6 Dual Meet Ranks"
Not to take anything away from the fine programs in other universities besides Stanford, & their consistent efforts, but do we REALLY believe this will be the way things actually end up in March?
No. The CSCAA rankings are a ‘dual meet’ ranking. They suspect that if the teams swam a dual meet today, this is how it would come out.
Like every other time this poll comes out, no one claims it represents the final NCAA meet results. It’s just one measuring stick among many during the season. It inspires some discussion and attention during the year, which is always good for the sport.