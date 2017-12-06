Texas A&M Women Jump to 1st In CSCAA Dec 6 Dual Meet Ranks

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.

Coming off of strong performances at the Art Adamson Invite, the Texas A&M women have jumped from #3 to #1 in the latest CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) rankings.

Where the top programs are faltering in breaststroke, Texas A&M has breaststrokers in droves, holding 3 of the top 8 times nationwide in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes with a group of five different swimmers.

Former #1 Stanford, who also competed at the Art Adamson Invite, dropped to #2, with #6 Cal rising up to the third rank.

Division I Women

Rank Previous Team Points 1 3 Texas A&M 273 2 1 Stanford 266 3 6 California 243 4 4 Michigan 242 5 2 Texas 238 6 5 Georgia 221 7 7 Tennessee 206 8 10 Louisville 190 9 8 Southern California 179 10 9 Indiana 178 11 16 Virginia 144 12 13 Auburn 143 13 23 Ohio State 134 14 12 NC State 131 15 17 Kentucky 116 16 15 Minnesota 113 17 22 Arizona 103 18 18 Wisconsin 91 19 14 Florida 78 20 11 Alabama 64 21 21 North Carolina 59 22 21 Notre Dame 54 23 20 Purdue 37 24 NR South Carolina 19 25 NR Virginia Tech 16

Also Received Votes:

Arizona State (15), UCLA (7), Florida State (6), Duke (4), Houston (3), Arkansas (2)