Cal Men Overtake Indiana For CSCAA’s #1 Dual Meet Rank For Dec 6

After an impressive fall season capped by huge swims at the Georgia Invite, the California men are ranked #1 in the latest CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) rankings released today.

The Cal men have the nation’s top time in 4 of 5 relays, missing only the 800 free where they are second to Texas. The Longhorns, meanwhile, overcame a lackluster fall that saw them drop to 9th in these ranks by jumping back to #2 after a home invite.

NC State is third and former #1 Indiana slides down to 4th in the most recent ranks.

Division I Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 2 California 300
2 9 Texas 285
3 6 NC State 267
4 1 Indiana 254
5 7 Stanford 252
6 3 Florida 244
7 8 Southern California 226
8 4 Michigan 216
9 6 Texas A&M 209
10 11 Arizona State 191
11 12 Georgia 177
12 15 Tennessee 173
13 10 Auburn 154
14 17 Louisville 145
15 25 Missouri 136
16 NR Arizona 110
17 14 Alabama 99
18 16 Ohio State 96
19 18 Florida State 91
20 13 Notre Dame 83
21 23 Virginia 44
22 NR Minnesota 34
23 NR Denver 28
24 NR Georgia Tech 22
25 19 South Carolina 20

Also Received Votes:
Yale (13), Harvard (12), Utah (8), Virginia Tech (5), Iowa/Princeton/UC Santa Barbara (2)

Men’s Poll Committee

  • Brian Schrader, Denver;
  • Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;
  • Bill Roberts Navy;
  • Craig Nisgor Seattle;
  • McGee Moody South Carolina;
  • Chad Craddock UMBC;
  • Chase Bloch, USC;
  • Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;
  • Ashley Dell, Iowa;
  • Damion Dennis, West Virginia;
  • Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;
  • Dan Kesler, Arizona State;
  • Neal Studd, Florida State

eagleswim

It was fun to have IU at #1 for a while… They have one of the best pro groups in the country, I’m excited to see how the college team continues to progress

6 minutes 21 seconds ago
