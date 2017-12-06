Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.
After an impressive fall season capped by huge swims at the Georgia Invite, the California men are ranked #1 in the latest CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) rankings released today.
The Cal men have the nation’s top time in 4 of 5 relays, missing only the 800 free where they are second to Texas. The Longhorns, meanwhile, overcame a lackluster fall that saw them drop to 9th in these ranks by jumping back to #2 after a home invite.
NC State is third and former #1 Indiana slides down to 4th in the most recent ranks.
Division I Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|California
|300
|2
|9
|Texas
|285
|3
|6
|NC State
|267
|4
|1
|Indiana
|254
|5
|7
|Stanford
|252
|6
|3
|Florida
|244
|7
|8
|Southern California
|226
|8
|4
|Michigan
|216
|9
|6
|Texas A&M
|209
|10
|11
|Arizona State
|191
|11
|12
|Georgia
|177
|12
|15
|Tennessee
|173
|13
|10
|Auburn
|154
|14
|17
|Louisville
|145
|15
|25
|Missouri
|136
|16
|NR
|Arizona
|110
|17
|14
|Alabama
|99
|18
|16
|Ohio State
|96
|19
|18
|Florida State
|91
|20
|13
|Notre Dame
|83
|21
|23
|Virginia
|44
|22
|NR
|Minnesota
|34
|23
|NR
|Denver
|28
|24
|NR
|Georgia Tech
|22
|25
|19
|South Carolina
|20
Also Received Votes:
Yale (13), Harvard (12), Utah (8), Virginia Tech (5), Iowa/Princeton/UC Santa Barbara (2)
Men’s Poll Committee
- Brian Schrader, Denver;
- Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;
- Bill Roberts Navy;
- Craig Nisgor Seattle;
- McGee Moody South Carolina;
- Chad Craddock UMBC;
- Chase Bloch, USC;
- Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;
- Ashley Dell, Iowa;
- Damion Dennis, West Virginia;
- Mandy DiSalle, Cincinnati;
- Dan Kesler, Arizona State;
- Neal Studd, Florida State
1 Comment on "Cal Men Overtake Indiana For CSCAA’s #1 Dual Meet Rank For Dec 6"
It was fun to have IU at #1 for a while… They have one of the best pro groups in the country, I’m excited to see how the college team continues to progress