Cal Men Overtake Indiana For CSCAA’s #1 Dual Meet Rank For Dec 6

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, stay tuned for our next round of Power Rankings, beginning next week.

After an impressive fall season capped by huge swims at the Georgia Invite, the California men are ranked #1 in the latest CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) rankings released today.

The Cal men have the nation’s top time in 4 of 5 relays, missing only the 800 free where they are second to Texas. The Longhorns, meanwhile, overcame a lackluster fall that saw them drop to 9th in these ranks by jumping back to #2 after a home invite.

NC State is third and former #1 Indiana slides down to 4th in the most recent ranks.

Division I Men

Rank Previous Team Points 1 2 California 300 2 9 Texas 285 3 6 NC State 267 4 1 Indiana 254 5 7 Stanford 252 6 3 Florida 244 7 8 Southern California 226 8 4 Michigan 216 9 6 Texas A&M 209 10 11 Arizona State 191 11 12 Georgia 177 12 15 Tennessee 173 13 10 Auburn 154 14 17 Louisville 145 15 25 Missouri 136 16 NR Arizona 110 17 14 Alabama 99 18 16 Ohio State 96 19 18 Florida State 91 20 13 Notre Dame 83 21 23 Virginia 44 22 NR Minnesota 34 23 NR Denver 28 24 NR Georgia Tech 22 25 19 South Carolina 20

Also Received Votes:

Yale (13), Harvard (12), Utah (8), Virginia Tech (5), Iowa/Princeton/UC Santa Barbara (2)

Men’s Poll Committee