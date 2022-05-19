Texas UIL 6A State Champion Jada Scott (2023) Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

San Antonio, Texas native Jada Scott has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for 2023-24.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to attend the University of Alabama! I believe it will be a perfect fit to challenge me both athletically and academically. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me along the way. I’m so thankful to the coaches at BAMA for giving me this opportunity to pursue my love of swimming. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team!!!! ROLL TIDE!!! 🔴⚪️🐘”

A junior at Johnson High School, Scott is an Honorable Mention on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. She won the 100 free (49.61) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:00.09) at the 2022 Texas High School UIL 6A State Championships. She also led off the 200 medley relay (25.43) and anchored the 200 free relay (22.36); both relays placed 3rd.

Scott trains year-round with Alamo Area Aquatic Association. She is a talented sprinter, with strong times across the board. She has a Summer Nationals cut in the 100 free, Summer Juniors cuts in the 50 free, 100 back and 100 breast, and US Open cuts in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

At 2021 Winter Juniors West, she placed 4th in the 100 free, 18th in the 50 free and 100 fly, and 22nd in the 200 IM and took home new PBs in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM (she later improved her IM time at high school States). In March she updated her times in the 50/200 free and 100 back at College Station Sectionals, coming in 2nd in the 50 and 100 free, 3rd in the 100 back and 100 fly, 4th in the 200 free, and 5th in the 200 IM.

Last summer she lowered all her LCM times at Austin Sectionals, including the 50 free (26.01), 200 free (2:08.49), 100 back (1:03.47), 200 back (2:21.85), 100 breast (1:14.51), 100 fly (1:03.34), and 200 IM (2:20.28).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.66

100 free – 48.69

200 free – 1:49.23

50 back – 25.18

100 back – 54.21

100 breast – 1:02.53

100 fly – 53.70

200 IM – 2:00.09

Scott will join Gaby Van Brunt, Sydney Blackhurst, Ella Jones, Kate Christian, and Laurel Blase in Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2023. Scott is a great add to a sprint-heavy program like Alabama, whose women finished 4th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships.

