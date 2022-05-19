Breaststroker John Broome Commits to Kentucky for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

John Broome from Greer, South Carolina has announced his plans to swim and study at Kentucky beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Broome swims for Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club out of Spartanburg, SC. At this year’s Y-Nationals, Broome earned multiple finals swims. Broome earned a 16th place finish in the 400 IM (4:04.85), 8th place finish in the 200 breast (2:03.06), and was highlighted by a third place finish in the 100 breast (55.18). His 100 breaststroke time is a Summer Juniors cut.

Last December, Broome competed at Short Course Winter Juniors East and was highlighted by a 24th place finish in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a 55.45 in prelims and a 56.33 in finals.

Broome is currently finishing up his senior year at Riverside High School in Greer, SC. His best short course times are:

100 breast: 55.18

200 breast: 2:01.75

200 IM: 1:52.36

400 IM: 4:02.70

Broome will be traveling about six hours from home to Lexington, Kentucky. The Kentucky men finished eighth out of 10 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships.

Based on his best times, Broome is slightly off what it took to score at the conference level. It took times of 54.58 and 1:58.13 in the breaststroke events to earn a spot in finals. Broome is a solid pickup for the team’s medley relays though as Kyle Barker who swam the breaststroke leg on the team’s 200 and 400 medley relays was a senior this past season.

Broome will arrive on campus this fall along with Drew Johnson, Phillip Khenner, Sean Mackey, Levi Sandidge, Ryan Merani, Logan Smith, and Logan Ingerick as members of the class of 2026.

