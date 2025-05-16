Texas UIL 6A Champions Keller High School Under Investigation For Rule Violations

Keller High School, the reigning Texas UIL 6A girls and boys state champion, is under investigation by the UIL for alleged rule violations, The Dallas Morning News reported on Friday. The news comes two weeks after the school’s head swim & dive coach, Jamie Shults, resigned. Shults did not respond to SwimSwam’s request for comment two weeks ago. Keller also declined to comment beyond confirming the resignation.

Three people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News Keller athletes trained with Lakeside Aquatic Club “during school hours and at a school facility.” Club coaches coaching athletes during a designated high school practice is a violation of Section 1202 of the UIL Constitution, which mandates that high school coaches be “full-time employees of the school board of the school which the team represents.”

Further, multiple parents who requested that the paper not identify them for fear of retaliation, reported Keller athletes enrolled in an athletics class but used that time to train with their club team instead. One parent reportedly provided screenshots of messages “that appear to be from Lakeside Aquatic Club head coach Jason Walter to Keller swimmers, detailing their workout schedule during school hours.”

The UIL confirmed the investigation in an email to The Dallas Morning News, writing “following standard procedure, the ISD was notified and asked to investigate the matter and report back to UIL. Keller ISD is cooperating, and we are awaiting their findings.”

If Keller High School is found guilty, the school may be required to vacate the state championship titles it won in February. Senior Maximus Williamson played a key role in the Keller High School boys’ victory, setting National High School records in the boys’ 100 freestyle (41.54) and 200 freestyle (1:30.46). Williamson earned the 2025 UIL Boys 6A Swimmer of the Meet honors after winning his two individual titles and helping his team sweep the three relays.

Many of the Keller High swimmers represent Lakeside Aquatic Club during the club season, including Williamson. The Dallas Morning News put the count at 19 boys and 15 girls from the school’s 2024-25 roster.

The win in February was the Keller boys’ third consecutive state title. The girls’ program won as well, making Keller just the third school in state history to sweep the girls’ and boys’ state titles in the same season. Shults was named the 2025 Section and UIL Boys Swimming and Diving Coach Of The Year after leading the team to its historic accomplishment.

An alum of the program, Shults took over as Keller’s head swim & dive coach from her mother, Linda Shults, who held the position for 14 years before retiring in 2022.