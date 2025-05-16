Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 NCAA Qualifier Travis Gulledge Joining Indiana After Freshman Season At Texas A&M

Travis Gulledge has announced on Instagram that he will transfer to Indiana for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Gulledge just finished his freshman season at Texas A&M and has three years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman, Gulledge swam to a lifetime best of a 1:53.89 to finish 17th in the 200 breast at the 2025 SEC Championships. He also swam to a 51.89 in the 100 breast for 9th. At the Texas A&M last chance meet, he posted a new lifetime best in the 100 breast of a 51.56 to punch his ticket to the 2025 NCAA Championships.

At 2025 NCAAs, Gulledge finished 34th in the 200 breast (1:54.48) and 36th in the 100 breast (52.14). His 51.56 in the 100 breast from last chance would have just missed finals as it took a 51.45 to make the ‘B’ final.

Gulledge’s best SCY times are:

  • 100 breast: 51.56
  • 200 breast: 1:53.89

The Indiana men captured the 2025 Big Ten title and went on to finish 3rd at NCAAs. Owen McDonald led the team with 42 individual points after transferring from Arizona State.

The Hoosiers have been known for a solid breaststroke group and it was shown at 2025 NCAAs. The team had six individual finalists in the 100 breaststroke with two in the ‘A’ final and four in the ‘B’ final. The 200 breast featured three Hoosiers including fifth year Jassen Yep who won the NCAA title in the event.

The arrival of Gulledge helps fill some of the gaps that the group will see due to graduation. All three of the finalists in the 200 breast will not return for the team this upcoming season as Yep and Caspar Corbeau finished their fifth years while Josh Matheny just finished his senior season.

3
FastSwimming
1 minute ago

Yikes, TAM tough look and Indiana reloading

Queens
23 minutes ago

Future NCAA champion.

Shogun
Reply to  Queens
2 minutes ago

Wumbo agrees with your sentiment. The King and Travone reunited.

