Texas to Host 2018 Big 12 Championships for 5th Consecutive Year

The Texas Longhorns will play host for the 2018 Big 12 Championships this season. The meet will run from February 21st to February 24th, 2018, at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin, Texas.

The Big 12 has been dominated by Texas for years on the men’s side, and it’s been clear sailing on the women’s side since Texas A&M moved to the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Texas men easily won the 2017 conference crown, amassing 1081 points and out-scoring 2nd place West Virginia by over 200 points. WVU ended up 2nd with 870 with TCU third in 702.

While there are only three men’s teams in the conference, there are five on the women’s side. The Longhorn women scored 991 points at 2017 Big 12s to easily win as well, followed by Kansas (683.5) and Iowa State (591.5).

The Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center has hosted myriad elite swim meets, with the Big 12 Championships being just one of them. In recent years, they’ve hosted NCAA Championships, U.S. Winter National Championships, and they are also the site for annual American Short Course Champs as well as the Austin stop of the Arena Pro Swim Series.

This will be the fifth straight year that the Longhorns will race the Big 12 Champs at their home pool.