Texas A&M Reels in Verbal from In-state Sprinter Amanda Armstrong

Sprinter Amanda Armstrong, who hails from Rockwall, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for 2018-19. There, she will join the class of 2022 with Caroline Thiel, Claire Smith, Emma Carlton, Gabrielle Kopenski, and Kylie Powers.

Armstrong swims for Rockwall High School and Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence. She was runner-up (to Texas state record-holder Lucie Nordmann) in the 50 free at the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet, going 23.05; she finished fifth in the 100 free with 50.81. She swam her best 50/100 times at the Regional Meet 3-6A two weeks prior. She also improved her PBs in back and fly last spring, and again in long course season. Armstrong placed 4th in the 50 free and 7th in the 100 back, with a PB in the latter, at the NCSA Summer Championship. She was 11th in the 100 free, and raced the 200 free, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM, as well as on all RACE’s relays.

Armstrong’s best 50 free time would have landed her in the C final at 2017 SEC Championships, along with current Aggies Amy Miller and Lexie Lupton. She would have needed a 49.81 to get a second swim in the 100 free, and 54.27 in the 100 back.

SCY times:

50 free – 22.77

100 free – 50.53

100 back – 55.30

200 free – 1:50.20

