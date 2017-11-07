Indiana State Gaining Momentum in 2nd Year as a Program

Courtesy of Jordan Gramlich.

The Indiana State Sycamores are off to a good start this fall in their second season as a team.

They fell to Illinois State in their season opener but came back strong the next day as they travelled to Fischers, Indiana to face off with Butler, St. Louis University, Evansville, Valparaiso, and Xavier. Here the Sycamores fell to St. Louis and Xavier but took the W over conference opponents Evansville and Valparaiso as well as Butler. The next weekend, the team travelled to Notre Dame for the Denis Stark relay meet where they took 4th place. The day after they fell to Illinois-Chicago, and the next weekend fell again to Illinois.

However, the next day the Sycamores had their first home meet of the season where they defeated Olivet-Nazarene and Xavier, a team they had previously lost to. On October 27, the Sycamores travelled up the road to Rose-Hulman, where they took down Rose-Hulman as well as Bellarmine. This past weekend on November 4, the team swam Evansville, Arkansas-Little Rock, and Butler at Evansville. Here the lady Sycamores bested the competition with wins against all three teams. Overall, this gives the sycamores 10 wins to their 5 losses this season with a winning streak of 7 meets.

At the beginning of the year, Indiana State was predicted to be 7th out of 8 teams at the Missouri Valley Conference championships. With their record so far, it will be interesting to see if the predictions are correct. On November 16-18, the sycamores will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio for the Bearcat Invite, their mid-season meet.