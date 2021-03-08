Texas A&M Picks Up Italian Championships IM Finalist Alice Marini for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Italy’s Alice Marini has verbally committed to Texas A&M for next season, joining their class of 2025.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Texas A&M University! I just want to thank all the people who helped me through this decision. I’m grateful to my family for always supporting me and I’m very thankful for the coaches Tanica and Steve of Texas A&M to trust me. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing team and to become an Aggie! 🤩

#GigEm👍🏼

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

200 IM – 2:17.39 / 2:00.11

400 IM – 4:52.39 / 4:16.54

100 fly – 1:02.34 / 55.40

200 fly – 2:15.62 / 2:00.50

200 back – 2:16.52 / 1:59.52

Marini is a versatile talent, strongest in the IM events and fly events. At the Italian Winter National Championships in December, which were held in a timed finals format, Marini finished fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 IM.

With her converted times, she looks poised to develop as an IMer and 200 butterflier under the Aggie program, one that has produced no shortage of world-class IMers. She’d rank third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 400 IM on the A&M roster this season.

The Aggie women are rebuilding, coming off of a 2021 SEC Championships where they finished sixth just a couple of years after staging a four-peat.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.