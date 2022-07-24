Tess Howley, Cavan Gormsen Highlight Metropolitan LSC Championships

2022 Metropolitan LSC Long Course Championships

July 14-17, 2022

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results on MeetMobile: “2022 MR TYR Senior Mets LC Championships”

Headlined by some of the top club teams in the Northeast, the Metropolitan LSC Championships featured huge pool of talent. The meet featured a pair of Junior National Team members, Long Island Aquatic Club teammates Tess Howley and Cavan Gormsen.

The pair of national team members combined for four first place finishes across the meet, with three of those victories going to Howley. Howley dominated in the fly and IM events, sweeping the 100 fly (59.84) and 200 fly (2:09.20), as well as adding a first place finish in the 200 IM (2:15.84). Her time in both the 200 fly and 200 IM mark lifetime bests performances. She is slated to represent the United States at Junior Pan Pacs in the 200 fly next month. Gormsen, who will swim the 400 free at Junior Pan Pacs, claimed the top spot in the 200 free, finishing at 2:00.70. Both girls are committed to the University of Virginia for the fall of 2023.

Howley has seen steady improvement in the 200 fly since she took 10th in the event during semifinals of the Olympic Trials last year. After swimming to a lifetime best of 2:10.25 in the event at that meet, she dropped a full second at the National Team trials earlier this year to earn her spot at Junior Pan Pacs. Her swim over the weekend took another .05 off that time.

Outside the National Team members, Abigail King of Westchester Aquatic Club also claimed a pair of wins at the meet, winning both breaststroke events. Only 14, King claimed the 100 breast in 1:13.55 and the 200 breast in 2:34.41. The 100 breast was a tight race, with only just over a second separating the top-5. That group included third place finisher and 2023 Villanova commit Kathryn Montefusco (1:14.54) and fourth place finisher Nikko Tjahaya (1:14.82) who, at only thirteen, was the youngest contestant in the event. Tjahaya is the defending NSCA National Champion in the event, having won it in 1:04.20 (SCY) earlier this year.

On the men’s side of the meet it was rising high school sophomore Sean Green of Long Island Aquatic. Green won three events over the course of the meet, taking the top spot in the 800 free (8:19.12), 1500 free (15:45.97), and 400 IM (4:35.98). He also added a runner up finish in the 200 back (2:06.61) and 200 IM (2:08.67).

Finishing in the top-3 of five different event during the meet was Sebastian Smith, who is set to make a big impact as a freshman at Drexel University this fall. Smith claimed gold in three events, taking the 100 breast (1:04.52), 100 fly (54.63), and 200 IM (2:06.39), all in lifetime bests. He also added a runner up finish in the 100 free (52.29) and third place finish in the 400 free (4:05.36).

Other Notable Performances