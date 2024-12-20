Team Redbird Women Break Four Masters Relay World Records At Southern California Championship

Courtesy: Jelena Kunovac

Team Redbird’s Women’s 240-279 age group relay team made history during the Southern California Championship in Long Beach, California by shattering four relay world records at one swim meet. The relay, consisting of Arlette Godges, Jelena Kunovac, Katie Osborne, and Ellen Reynolds, delivered record-breaking performances in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relay and the 200 and 400 Medley Relay events, destroying previous world records.

The team initially broke the 200 medley relay record in the summer.

World Records Broken:

Record Time 4:23.64 – Previous Record 4:27.30 400 Medley Relay: Record Time 5:01.72 – Previous Record 5:07.72

Team Redbird, a small group of a dozen swimmers from across North America, is a virtual team. Unlike traditional teams, its members train independently, The team competed together for the first time at Doha in March of 2024, at the Masters World Championship. In addition to the above relay members, Susan Williams represented Team Redbird as well.

All mentioned Team Redbird members world champions in individual events. . Redbird symbolizes the Moto – no matter the obstacle you will accomplish the goal. Despite geographical distances, the team members exchange workouts regularly, communicate often and share a passion for excellence in the pool.

The star of Team Redbird is Ellen Reynolds. In 2024, Ellen achieved an unprecedented milestone in Masters swimming history by breaking 25 individual world records across both short course meters (SCM) and long course meters (LCM). When combined with five relay world records, Ellen’s total climbs to an astonishing 30 world records in a single calendar year—a feat that has never been accomplished by any Masters swimmer. Demonstrating her unparalleled versatility, Ellen set records in every stroke and at distances ranging from 50 to 1500 meters. At the Masters World Championships in Doha, Ellen delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the 200 backstroke, clocking a time faster than both the men’s winning time in the same age group and the men’s championship record for the event.