Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bob Bowman Joins Podcast, Talks Marchand Training in Australia, SC Worlds & Texas Training

Director of Swimming & Diving at the University of Texas Bob Bowman returns to the SwimSwam Podcast and we cover a lot of ground. In the last month alone, we’ve seen Bowman-trained swimmers have a myriad of highlight moments at competitions ranging from the Texas Elite Invite to the Short Course World Championships. Bowman addresses all of these meets as well as the recent news that Leon Marchand will go to Australia to train with Dean Boxall for a few months starting in January.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!