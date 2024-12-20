Bob Bowman Joins Podcast, Talks Marchand Training in Australia, SC Worlds & Texas Training

Director of Swimming & Diving at the University of Texas Bob Bowman returns to the SwimSwam Podcast and we cover a lot of ground. In the last month alone, we’ve seen Bowman-trained swimmers have a myriad of highlight moments at competitions ranging from the Texas Elite Invite to the Short Course World Championships. Bowman addresses all of these meets as well as the recent news that Leon Marchand will go to Australia to train with Dean Boxall for a few months starting in January.