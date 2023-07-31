TCU Promotes Alice McCall To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: TCU Athletics

FORT WORTH – TCU Head Swimming and Diving Coach James Winchester has announced the promotion of Alice McCall to associate head coach.

“Alice’s contributions over the past couple of years have been instrumental to our team’s growth and success,” Winchester said. “She is an amazing role model and great leader within our program and our team is fortunate to have a coach with Alice’s expertise and work ethic. We are looking forward to her continued contributions to our student athletes and our programs championships aspirations here in the Big 12.”

McCall arrived at TCU as an assistant coach and men’s recruiting coordinator in 2021. In her first year as a Horned Frog, she led the swimming and diving program to historic marks, including the men’s program finishing as the runner-up in the Big 12 Conference. She was instrumental in leading the team back to a second-place finish at the Big 12 Championships this season. Alec Hubbard broke the school record on the platform with a 391.05, finishing less than two points from the gold medal.

“I am thrilled at the chance to help James lead this program into the new Big 12 era,” McCall said. “There are many new avenues and opportunities coming our way; to help navigate these, is exciting. As I step into this new role, I hope to be able to amplify the voice of our program, department, and community in making an impact in our student-athletes lives in the coming years. I’m excited for this upcoming season as we welcome 23 newcomers to our program. The strength of our team is promising as we continue to pursue the Big 12 and NCAA stage. Thank you to James Winchester for his unwavering trust in this program and allowing me to help execute his vision.”

The Horned Frogs are coming off of a historical 2022-23 campaign with three Horned Frogs competing in the NCAA Championships. David Ekdahl and Jadon Wuilliez both competed in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard and 100 breaststroke, respectively. Alec Hubbard finished in 22nd place in the platform becoming the highest finishing diver at the NCAA Championships in TCU history.

Geremia Freri concluded a historical year at the National Invitational Championships appearing multiple times on the podium. Freri set a new program high in the men’s 100 IM (48.98) and placed third in the men’s 200 breast (1:55.97).

FOLLOW THE FROGS

For more information on TCU Swimming and Diving, visit gofrogs.com and follow the team on social media: @TCUSwimDive on Twitter and Facebook, @TCU_SwimDive on Instagram.