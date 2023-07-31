Kelsey Reagan Promoted to Associate Head Coach At Youngstown State

Courtesy: YSU Sports

Kelsey Reagan has been promoted to associate head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs, head coach Brad Smith announced Wednesday.

Reagan, in her third season with the program, joined the staff as an assistant coach in April 2021.

Reagan played a key role as both the men’s and women’s programs had successful outings during her first two seasons with the Penguins.

In 2022-23, the men’s and women’s teams delivered their best finish in program history at the Horizon League Championships with each team placing fourth in team standings. The men’s team earned 426 points, a program record, and set 11 school records at the meet. The team delivered five podium finishes including two champions. The women’s team earned 421 points while delivering 10 top-eight finishes and three podium appearances

In 2021-22, the men’s team had their first event winner as Gavin Webb placed first in the 1650 freestyle. The men scored a program record 362 points at the Horizon League Championships and had 11 top-eight performances and 29 top 16 finishes. The women added 23 top 16 finishes at the 2022 Horizon League Championships. The Guins had six individuals place in the top eight at the HL meet.

Before joining the Penguins, Reagan served as an assistant for the men’s and women’s programs at Wisconsin-Whitewater. She helped both UWW programs to third-place finishes at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships in 2021.

Prior to her assistant role with the Warhawks, she was a graduate assistant coach at Edinboro University for two seasons. As graduate assistant, Regan helped the Fighting Scots set six school records and qualify a pair of student-athletes for the NCAA Division II Championships. At Edinboro, she was responsible for the design and administration of training programs, management of home meets, recruiting, instruction and maintenance of the program’s social media accounts.

Prior to Edinboro, Reagan served as an assistant swim coach at Gwinnett Aquatics in Snellville, Ga., for two years. She was nominated for Emerging Coach of the Year in 2017.

Reagan’s other coaching experiences include a three-year stint as an assistant swimming and diving coach at General McLane High School in Edinboro and a one-year position as assistant swim coach for the County YMCA Blue Dolphin Swim Team.

Reagan graduated with a bachelor’s in health and physical education from Edinboro in 2016. She obtained her master’s in teacher leadership from Edinboro in 2020.